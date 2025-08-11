Final Warning - Superspreader Hub

First off, this film would not have existed without Fiona Rose Diamond. She has done more for Mike than any one else, and Mike expresses his trust and gratitude often.

She needs and deserves support.

THIS POST CONTAINS WAYS OF SPREADING THE FILM ITSELF AND CLIPS FROM IT AND IS INTENDED TO BE SHARED TO THE AWARE

Please download the above film and upload it afresh as an independent ‘node’ in as many places as you can.

Yes, please do share links for

Rumble English Full Film (outside France),

https://rumble.com/v6vo48r-final-warning-dr-mike-yeadon-interview-4k-oracle-films.html

Silver Bullet Videos in 17 languages on Mike’s channel Mike Drop

Odysee Subtitled Final Warnings

French subtitled version on Odysee care of Independent News Europe Francais

Portuguese subtitled version on Odysee care of Independent News Europe Portugues

Norwegian subtitled version on Odysee care of Independent News Europe Norwegian

German subtitled version on Odysee care of Independent News Europe Deutschland

ENGLISH MIRROR FROM Sludge

https://odysee.com/@SubversionDiversion:8/Final-Warning-Dr-Mike-Yeadon-Interview-Oracle-Films-20250703:7

YouTube English

X English

https://x.com/OracleFilmsUK/status/1940851935797461481

All these links need spreading too. But the more independent sources the better.

Like this gentleman in Gibraltar has done:

https://gibraltar-messenger.net/film/final-warning-dr-michael-yeadon/

Transcription of text

Mike Yeadon Final Warning Transcript Of Audio 176KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

An important film

is among many who have recognised what an excellent outcome has come from

and

s collaboration.

Mike’s clear voice curated with no interference - impossible to avoid his obvious integrity and knowledge.

The most up to date expression of his position delivered in a properly professional way that the unaware will appreciate.

have made a series of brilliant films. Everyone is urged to watch and share them.

Is the Silver Bullet now superfluous?

The Silver Bullet and its reach have been very gratifying.

It was a swiftly prepared missile from a phone-delivered speech Mike made for the Irish parliament which was censored.

I was very novice at creating films at the time and it was a fairly rough affair.

Some of Mike’s views have altered but it still stands as a powerful document. In the sticker packs there are some for The Silver Bullet.

There are 20 or so subtitled languages for the Silver Bullet available (see below) made by the fantastic

Independent News Europe Team

a handful at the moment for Final Warning (more on the way). These are reasons alone to continue sharing Silver Bullet.

It has to be said though, that in every respect Final Warning is a superior presentation of Mike’s message.

Supporting posts and documents to Final Warning

Time codes included (soon)

Mike and Wolfgang Wodarg’s December 1st 2020 letter to the EMA

Wodarg Yeadon Ema Petition Pfizer Trial Final 01dec2020 En Unsigned With Exhibits 1.63MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

220 years of 100% failed transmission experiments

Posts linking to Sasha and Katherine

Katherine’s post on Final Warning

And here an early collection of Suavek’s articles on the basic fraud Katherine has uncovered.

Telegram post from Mike on Katherine’s work

The four Substack articles below, written by assiduous legal scholar Katherine Watt, are difficult to read and harder to fully comprehend.

They cover up to 140 years of Federal law- and regulation-making that relate to prevention of infectious disease outbreaks (which do not happen), quarantining individuals, treating them or preventing them from being affected, by poisons, weapons of mass destruction, or to vaccines and vaccination, their production and use, without ever defining or requiring others to define usefully ANY of these terms.

What on its face looks like thorough coverage of a technically difficult nested set of complex fields actually turns out to be non-rules permitting the federal government to do whatever it likes to whomsoever it chooses.

It can choose to apprehend you, test or “treat” you & it’ll all look like it’s for your own good and for the benefit of “public health” (a phrase that generally means the very opposite of what you’d probably expect from it: I concluded some years ago that public health itself is a PsyOp, being nothing more than the aggregate of myriad decisions and acts which affect private health).

The absence of definitions of important terms cannot be accidental.

That said, if you consider the relative brevity of the political career of most Representatives and Senators vs the more than a century during which federal laws have been accumulated, it would be unreasonable to expect even a single person to have adventitiously detected what Katherine has unearthed by directed searching.

If you weren’t aware that the entire set of laws had an entirely different purpose, that purpose being ultimately to inject much of the population of the world with intentionally harmful materials, you would never even suspect such a thing.

All it requires is an organisation with a very long term commitment to a goal & presumably bland, innocent looking civil servants, drafting regulations for Congress under guidance from someone else within the structure, and each Act passed accretes another component of the legal instruments that enabled key parts of the 2020 et seq fraud.

Because of the long drawn out nature of this nefarious activity, the complexity and mind-dulling method of laying legislation in front of Congress, almost nobody anywhere but the generation of perpetrators alive today has any idea of what is happening let alone how.

Katherine Watt is a one-off and we are blessed to be in touch with someone with the skills, knowledge, imagination and extraordinary patience and persistence to review EVERYTHING Congress has ever passed under a list of categories of subjects in order to pull out the pieces of what I think of as a “lethal jigsaw puzzle”. Thank you, Katherine.

Best wishes

Mike

Ps: if you’ve not yet read much of Katherine’s work or heard her speak about it, this “Orientation for new readers” is extremely helpful. It ends with a listing of articles and interviews by her & others (especially Sasha Latypova).

Part 1:

Part 2:

Part 3:

Suavek

Everyone is encouraged to subscribe to

s

to get a running summary of Mike’s telegram posts. All paid subscriptions welcome. His content is free.

Here is his own post on the Final Warning.

The Great Taking

The central point

Deliberate reproductive toxicity

Digital ID

The hill to die on Dr Mike Yeadon · Jan 20 Our children are condemned to the ultimate unbreakable dystopian nightmare unless we all put our foot down on this one. Read full story

.

Independent News Europe

.The translation team are all volunteers and it costs more to run than they get donations. Please read this page to learn about them and to buy them a coffee

If you are bilingual please consider helping out

If you would like your work translated and shown round Europe:

QR codes and stickers

The wonderful Double Decca has done a lot of work ensuring QR stickers to the Silver Bullet have appeared all over Europe.

Now Final warning stickers are available:

Download a zip file sticker files for all types of printers with full instructions here:

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannelChat/154613

Screen shots of the contents

Not really covering cost you can order sticker packs from DoubleDecca.

A message from him.

⭐️ New sticker packs now available (UK only)

Could you help get these key messages seen in your neighbourhood?

The QR codes & web addresses link to Mike Yeadon's 'Final Warning’ and ‘Silver Bullet' videos.

Stickers are 6.2 cm wide, ideal for plastic, metal, glass surfaces.

A donation of £5 for 100 stickers - 6 different designs - covers costs including UK postage. Free sticker printing guide included too!

Send a Direct Message (DM) to @DoubleDecca on Telegram to get your pack.

Phil from Oracle Films, talking with Jerm on his U.K. Column spot.

Mike’s interview with Jerm on his UK Column spot

The two colour protocol - touched on in Final Warning and expanded on in the Jerm UKC interview

I think this is remarkable. Thank you, Tim.

You are the person who supplied the discipline that I mentioned recently: “Never pretend to know something you don’t”.

As you say, you often encounter the objections you note early in the piece.

Yet confusing fiction and fact, considering pink stuff (stories) are really green stuff (facts) is the very core of the mass deceptions wrought upon us all by those I call The Perpetrators.

I commend everyone to read it and ask themselves how often we mix pink and green stuff (I do it like almost everyone else)?

Not realising you’re doing it right now could cost you your freedom and even your life. We face evil psychopaths who are intent on removing both from you. Let’s not help them.

Best wishes

Mike

Multiple downloadable subtitled videos posts

Uploading soon

Thanks

Tim