To get up to date on this two figures are essential.

Sasha Latypova

https://open.substack.com/pub/sashalatypova

And Katherine Watt

https://open.substack.com/pub/bailiwicknews

They have done so much work. This post will be augmented and amended with their help hopefully.

This is a good overview.

Dear Dr Yeadon,

I hope this email finds you well, please find below all trailers and main video of our interview with Katherine Watt. If you can please share these that would be great.

Here are the trailers and the full length video from our recent interview with US paralegal , Katherine Watt. It is titled "Woe to those who make unjust laws ".

Trailer 1.

“I realised that the kill box they have set up is the whole world and everybody is in it “

https://rumble.com/v4je9m9-i-realized-the-kill-box-they-have-set-up-is-the-whole-world-and-everybody-

Trailer 2

"They wanted to turn the manufacturing plants into closed black box military production facilities."

https://rumble.com/v4jea1n-they-wanted-to-turn-the-manufacturing-plants-into-closed-black-box-military.html

Trailer 3

The 8 inspection duties that FDA inspectors were supposed to do were deleted in April 2019 by the FDA commissioner.

https://rumble.com/v4je9hn-the-8-inspection-duties-that-fda-inspectors-were-supposed-to-do-were-delete.html

Trailer 4

“It’s hard to absorb the level of premeditation and comprehensive hatred for God’s creation.”

https://rumble.com/v4je9qe-its-hard-to-absorb-the-level-of-premeditation-and-comprehensive-hatred-for-.html

Trailer 5

The PREP ACT of 2005. What was it and who knew what it really meant? https://rumble.com/v4je9y9-the-prep-act-of-2005.-what-was-it-and-who-knew-what-it-really-meant.html

Trailer 6

“Who are the main architects attempting this population reduction?” https://rumble.com/v4je9vu-who-are-the-main-architects-attempting-this-population-reduction.html

For the full video interview,

https://rumble.com/v4jdqr9-woe-to-those-who-make-unjust-laws-an-interview-with-katherine-watt.html?mref=ox58r&mc=3jwbv