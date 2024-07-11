To get up to date on this two figures are essential.
Sasha Latypova
https://open.substack.com/pub/sashalatypova
And Katherine Watt
https://open.substack.com/pub/bailiwicknews
They have done so much work. This post will be augmented and amended with their help hopefully.
This is a good overview.
Dear Dr Yeadon,
I hope this email finds you well, please find below all trailers and main video of our interview with Katherine Watt. If you can please share these that would be great.
Here are the trailers and the full length video from our recent interview with US paralegal , Katherine Watt. It is titled "Woe to those who make unjust laws ".
Trailer 1.
“I realised that the kill box they have set up is the whole world and everybody is in it “
https://rumble.com/v4je9m9-i-realized-the-kill-box-they-have-set-up-is-the-whole-world-and-everybody-
Trailer 2
"They wanted to turn the manufacturing plants into closed black box military production facilities."
https://rumble.com/v4jea1n-they-wanted-to-turn-the-manufacturing-plants-into-closed-black-box-military.html
Trailer 3
The 8 inspection duties that FDA inspectors were supposed to do were deleted in April 2019 by the FDA commissioner.
https://rumble.com/v4je9hn-the-8-inspection-duties-that-fda-inspectors-were-supposed-to-do-were-delete.html
Trailer 4
“It’s hard to absorb the level of premeditation and comprehensive hatred for God’s creation.”
https://rumble.com/v4je9qe-its-hard-to-absorb-the-level-of-premeditation-and-comprehensive-hatred-for-.html
Trailer 5
The PREP ACT of 2005. What was it and who knew what it really meant? https://rumble.com/v4je9y9-the-prep-act-of-2005.-what-was-it-and-who-knew-what-it-really-meant.html
Trailer 6
“Who are the main architects attempting this population reduction?” https://rumble.com/v4je9vu-who-are-the-main-architects-attempting-this-population-reduction.html
For the full video interview,
https://rumble.com/v4jdqr9-woe-to-those-who-make-unjust-laws-an-interview-with-katherine-watt.html?mref=ox58r&mc=3jwbv
Interesting, from the Katherine Watt videos.
Lawrence (Larry) Gostin
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Model_State_Emergency_Health_Powers_Act
10 years ago no one believed me. Today, after the Plandemic and fearporn no one is listening. Their success is the willingness to kill every Man, Women, and Child to succeed. The requested Trillion Dollar Military is your
Child serving under the American flag. This time 1000 years of slavery is a real possibility. This is most likely why we are at zero seconds on the Atomic clock and all Countries are preparing for War. I always wondered how mankind could reach the book of Revelations. Not anymore. "I want it all," He said and then smiled.