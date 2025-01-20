Our children are condemned to the ultimate unbreakable dystopian nightmare unless we all put our foot down on this one.

No compromise!

Prison?

Essentially-eternal prison in 15 minute concentration camps, for all we love is worse.

Compulsory jabs to be allowed to eat, no travel, Net Zero carnage.

Every purchase ‘approved’ from the BIS at point of purchase

- or not.

Inevitable?

Ben Rubin’s summing up of 2024 on UK Column finished with a few quotes from an unimpressive gentleman who told us, in relation to a digital ID, that “The debate has been won. It’s just about how & when we implement it in U.K.”

I tell you this, with absolute conviction.

The day you sign up for a new format, global, editable, biometric digital ID, that’s the day that any possibility of a continuing, free life, free from perpetual interference and increasing control over every aspect of your existence, ends.

Furthermore, knowing what we now know, and not requiring anyone to be a conspiraloon, merely open minded to what unpleasant people through history always do, you will recognise that you won’t be gaining a new, shiny digital ID on an app. You will disappear, replaced by an avatar that is solely that digital ID.

As far as the state and any corporation and institution is concerned, any interaction with you will be conducted through that digital ID. Not with you, a natural person. Whatever that digital ID says about you is reality.

Even if it’s clearly not.

This isn’t my primary concern, though.

I’m not even arguing that there won’t be many ways in which, for most purposes, it’ll be genuinely useful.

That’ll be how they sell it.

Inside the Trojan Horse

Here’s what I’m completely certain it’s going to be used to accomplish.

1. At a time of their choosing, the Useless Eliters will trigger an event that ends sovereign currencies and physical cash. Money will become solely digital but it won’t be like you currently know it. Instead, it’ll be Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).

2. When you try buy anything, you’ll be required to show your digital ID. The merchant will be unable to process the payment without this. Your digital ID is the gateway to absolutely every transaction.

Obviously, there must be ways to ensure that your digital ID is valid in some way. Before the question of whether you have the requisite credits in your account. And whether all the conditions necessary to allow the transaction are met.

Among those conditions will be your location.

If you’re outside your 15 minute community boundary, the transaction will fail. If you’ve already had your 50g of meat this month, the transaction will fail. If you’ve posted something a corporation doesn’t like online, it’s possible the transaction will fail (depending on what it is that you’re trying to buy).

3. First, about credit in your CBDC account. Remember there are now no alternative means of payment. If there’s a restriction on your account, you will be unable to transact. If there’s anything about you that the state or its delegated authorities don’t like about you, there will be laws that permits the state or its delegated authorities to not permit a transaction. CBDCs can be removed or caused to expire. You will have no recourse. Whatever might seem OK today could, in a heartbeat, not be OK. You will have no recourse.

You might trust the government of the day. That’s not enough.

You’re trusting every future government, too. Given what past governments have done (been told to do), and still do (are told to do) how confident are you that this is a wise position?

If they take any steps you don’t like, you have no recourse. A crucial feature of the design of these accounts that I’ve seen proposed is an upper limit.

You will not be permitted to save.

I expect at some point, you’ll be wholly dependent upon the state crediting your CBDC account with Universal Basic Income, upon which you might, if you’re careful and compliant, just make it to the end of the month.

You won’t need much money, though, because you won’t be going anywhere. See UN2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

4. Here’s the “killer flaw”. Unfortunately it’s not even black humour. I’m sure they actually intend to do this.

Note that your digital ID, the QR code that you’ll have become, isn’t itself your identity. You cannot look closely at it and learn what it says about you. Because it’s essentially a web address. It’s within the files & details within that address, that website, that the devil lies. One of the critical aspects of digital ID that’s different in kind from any other means of identifying yourself that you’ve ever had is that it’s editable in real time.

This isn’t true of your passport, your driving licence, your council tax bill plus your credit card, all the simple, traditional means of identifying yourself that you’ve used successfully for years.

It’s also biometric & will use your face as the key. Avoiding Neurolink will not cut it.

5. One of the editable fields in your digital ID is your vaccination status.

I’ve seen the outline of the EU vaccination passport system, which the EU Commission started in 2018. It’s explicitly stated that it’s anticipated that everyone will be vaccinated, regularly & for life, with mRNA based injections & recorded electronically only.

It’s entirely fraudulent, the claims they make that this will improve health and safety as you move about.

On the contrary, if you’re repeatedly injected with anything based on that platform, your health will decay and eventually you’ll be killed.

6. You might argue that you’re not going to accede to the requirement to be injected at all, let alone regularly. I’m sorry to have to point out to you that if “Vaccination status on most recent WHO recommended injection: No” is what your digital ID says about you, then your digital ID is invalid.

You won’t be able to buy anything.

Note that you will also use your digital ID to cross any regulated threshold, such as a border, a mall, a shop or potentially even your home or car (if you have one). If you decline the injections, you will lose access to your own life.

In the most extreme case, you’ll starve to death. If on the other hand you comply with the injections, you will sicken & die.

Do not sign up for digital ID.

You cannot check out later. I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say it’s the last truly voluntary, important decision you’ll ever make. Thereafter, you’re a passenger.

You’ll be forced by its strictures to do whatever those setting it’s rules decide. It will also not in any way be a rallying point. Because your digital ID is insanely personal. A person you speak to about the trouble you’re in, because you’ve not taken the most recent jab may not have that difficulty.

I expect some people will have their vaccine field set permanently to valid. They won’t need to be injected.

The ultimate divide & rule could be that some people will have much higher upper limits to their CBDC account.

Some will not have 15 minute community limits.

Some will not have limits on what they can purchase. Some will permit the crossing of all thresholds.

This is the ultimate tool of slavery.

For the love of God, do not sign up for digital ID.

Best wishes

Mike