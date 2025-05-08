Roman Bystrianyk is an essential follow https://open.substack.com/pub/romanbystrianyk

Mistakes were not made

My understanding of the whole Covid fraud has moved on a lot since my early critique article of the Corman-Drosten “test”.

Included in the data set was the “high proportion of false positives” arising from the design and use of the technique. :

In reality, ALL the positive results are false.

Viruses are (currently) pure fiction

This is the case, since there is no scientific evidence for the existence of the claimed new virus or indeed any virus. I look with interest to see what happens with the Virus Confirmation Fund to which I have pledged £1000.

Viral Contagion is deliberate fiction

In addition, I now know what i didn’t then: that the claim that illnesses attributed to (non-existent) viruses are contagious is a lie. Not a mistake.

VIRUS lie + CONTAGION lie = VACCINE lie

In short, I now use the pseudo-mathematical formula to describe the fraud, written in such a simple and stark form that I hope it will in time have heavy impact:

VIRUS lie + CONTAGION lie = VACCINE lie.

PHEIC news

The entire event is concocted from nothing more than misattribution of the normal range of ordinary endogenous, spontaneous illnesses from which we suffer to a non-existent cause (“viruses”) and the lie that these illnesses can easily be transmitted from person to person (“contagion”), hugely amplified by a pseudo-scientific non-diagnostic “test” and endless propaganda.

Superimposed on this intentionally misleading structure of lies is the most important (to the perpetrators) lie: that by injecting you with a whiff of the pretend causative agent in the illness, your body can be “trained” to better defend itself against “infection” with the non-existent causative agent.

Here is born the concept of the “vaccine”.

These foul preparations have never in history prevented any disease and they are all necessarily unsafe, to varying degrees, some being overtly and deliberately harmful.

What a gloriously evil control mechanism this is! It can readily be broken out of only by taking a good look across the entire artifice, and the lack of evidence for any part of it, replete with much fakery and lazy compliance, to see it for what it is.

Legalised Iatrogenocide Tim West · July 11, 2024 To get up to date on this two figures are essential. Read full story

Never anything to do with ‘Public Health’

I say to you that, once you have apprehended that this isn’t medicine, or public health or protecting grandma, but a long-lived and evil control mechanism, you have a duty to try to explain it to as many other people as you possibly can. If together we fail to break out of this control system, I believe it’s will be the rocky road leading to the end of human freedom.

Cashless CBDC + Mandatory digital ID = Totalitarian tyranny.

Given the perpetrators clearly intend to install a digital control system which can fairly be described as totalitarian, we’re not going to get a second chance to avoid enslavement. Others who have been campaigning in unrelated areas, summarized as money and permissioning, have helped me understand what we likely face. Again, I attempt to write it in easily-remembered short form:

Cashless CBDC + Mandatory digital ID = Totalitarian tyranny.

If there is only one means of payment, aka all-digital money and if every transaction has to be preceded by showing your digital ID, every transaction is subject to permissioning that can be crazily personal. You won’t even find ready allies in the digital gulag.

“Computer says no”

Why not? The extraordinary novelty of the digital ID that the perpetrators seek to install in society and impose on you is that it can be updated in real time and is “interoperable”, that is, informs the permissioning algorithm - who you are, where you are, what time it is, what you’re seeking to buy (or sell, or do, or what regulated threshold you want to cross), what else you’ve recently bought, what kind of citizen you’ve been etc etc, before it renders its decision. There is to be no appeal, no recourse, no alternative, no “outside”.

And it’s not solely that such a control system could allow or deny your wish to buy a certain thing. It can and will be set up such that you can be prevented from doing anything it chooses and more horrifyingly, made to do anything it chooses. Given my history, you won’t be surprised to read that I anticipate one of those things you’ll be made to do is get injected with intentionally toxic “vaccines”.

Let’s talk and talk - for the sake of the children if nothing else

Once in place this is the perfect evil control system. If you fight it, you’ll go hungry. If you comply with it, you’ll be poisoned, made sick and eventually die. This is what the perpetrators want for you, your family and friends.

If you think I’ve made an error in reasoning at any point, please tell me.

Some don’t believe this control system can be made to work. For my part, I wouldn’t have believed six years ago that most of the people in the world could be fooled by lies. But they have been, and not many people know this yet. I don’t feel at all comfortable having as a strategy that the perpetrators, who’ve been planning and rehearsing components of this project over very many years, don’t know what they’re doing.

They have after all been planning and table-topping all aspects for a very long time before Event 201 and Pacific Eclipse .

But!

Everything is built on obvious lies. Including the preposterous Climate Emergency and the associated demonisation of CO2.

Both legs of the Atat are as flimsy as plywood.

All it takes is courageous talking everywhere to everyone and the jig is up.

This is not an expression of optimism. This is simply the only choice we have unless we buckle under and let down our children. I am sorry to sound preachy. But time is short and the enemy never sleeps.

Learning how to seed questions is the key in my opinion. Make people work it out for themselves. You can’t undo expert military grade propaganda by thrusting facts.

Best wishes

Mike