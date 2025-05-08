Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Hayes's avatar
Paul Hayes
May 8

Absolutely, breathtakingly brilliant! Thank you, Dr. Yeadon to put so much truth into such concise print.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
Tim Price 😃's avatar
Tim Price 😃
May 8

We know that nobody, least of all politicians, is going to rescue us - so it's down to all of us as individuals to stand up and be counted and reverse the direction of this foul pendulum. WE are the people we've been waiting for.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
222 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr Mike Yeadon
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture