Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
L Cohen's avatar
L Cohen
21h

Dear Dr Yeadon. I have been listening to you since you first spoke up. According to my friend who is a labor and delivery nurse, terrible things have been happening. Even women getting pregnant are having serious problems with stillbirths, increase of babies with heart defects, etc. It’s been brutal.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Heather B's avatar
Heather B
21h

Thank you for continuing to post the truth.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
91 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr Mike Yeadon
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture