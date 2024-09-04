Telegram Post

Important clarification

I’ve said repeatedly that I favour thoughtful early treatment of anything that’s wrong, provided doing so is rational and is clearly better than “do nothing”.

That doesn’t automatically mean taking a pill or tablet (though it might).

No one who believes that at least some medicines have value (I acknowledge there’s a perfectly respectable contrary view) would say “Always delay treatment to the last possible moment” (I exaggerate for effect). It shouldn’t be necessary to qualify what I’ve meant when I’ve criticised the proposition that people should take specific medications, explicitly for the early treatment of a specified illness.

That’s because the alleged illness obviously is fictional and is often a misdiagnosis or misattribution of other, clinically indistinguishable conditions.

It’s not subtle, this distinction.

Mike

Tim’s comment

Given that viroLIEgy is well and truly dead in the water now - shown to be pure pseudoscience - it is deeply frustrating that so many in the health freedom movement still act as if viruses are other than pure fiction.

NOTE: This is not stating a belief that viruses don’t exist. That in itself would be an anti-science position.

No, it stating a HARD FACT that no evidence exists that these in silico assembled and created genomes miraculously appear in the real world.

Given ‘the SARS-COV II genome’ was chosen pretty much at random (the longest … 😀) of countless thousands thrown up by the Deep Metagenomic Sequencing Assembling program, it would indeed be an extraordinary coincidence if they were to be found in reality one day.

Early treatment for a fictitious virus is foolish and plays right into the hands of the perpetrators.

STEP 1: Analyse carefully the ‘evidence on ‘viruses’

STEP 2: Be aware of the failure of every Transmission experiment for the last 220 years.

STEP 3: It is not necessary to prove whose pocket the stolen money is actually in if you are debunking the accusation that it’s in little Billy’s pocket…

But it is still perhaps worth being aware of some answers to the inevitable question.

This post is light on EMFs though many including

have pointed out these probably play a major role.

No more heroes anymore?

I personally would like to call out to all the health (+) freedom super-dudes to bury hatchets.

I’m not suggesting everyone going on holiday together. You don’t even need to like each other.

But messy division is exactly what the Perp-o-traitors are hoping for.

This is not a call for ‘unity’. As Sasha has pointed out, beware those who use this word!

We have different ideas and there will be disagreements. But they can be academic and not personal surely.

Heartfelt thanks from me to you all, especially Mike whose integrity and equanimity, restraint and knowledge are something everyone can aspire to.

Here is Tess reading the amazing Mistakes Were Not Made by the wonderful

followed by Mike’s version.

We are on the same team.

I would like to thank Mike also for this indulgence.

I was moved to move.

Warm regards

