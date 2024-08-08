This is the third in the series of compilations of articles by

This is the first to of these be sent out via email.

It’s a collection of writings on a very important and unnecessarily contentious subject.

We say ‘unnecessarily contentious’ because no-one serious is claiming viruses definitely do not exist. A negative cannot be proved.

But what can be stated as fact is that so far, no evidence seems to exist for the physical existence of these genomes, which are created, assembled in silico, and are never sequenced from any physical example.

Christine Massey’s incredible collection of FOIs bears witness to the fact that no purified, isolated sample of any virus has ever been held by any institution ever.

One particularly relevant example:

This means no independent variable in any supposed ‘proof of isolation’.

Indeed the extraordinary work of Jamie Andrews and his team in recreating - with even more rigour - the control experiments of Stefan Lanka must be taken on board.

The cytopathic effect occurs exactly the same if no sample of a ‘virus containing sample’ is added to the stressed, starved, poisoned (usually monkey kidney cell) tissue culture

The whole of virology is based on adding stuff to cell cultures which then die. This is supposed to show there was a killer in the ‘stuff’. The problem is, the cultures die in exactly the same way without adding the ‘stuff’.

Moreover

Electron micrographs of cultures treated only with antibiotics and Bovine Foetal Serum reduction without adding any possible ‘virus’ show exactly the same artefacts as are labelled ‘viruses’ in virology experiments with added ‘virus’.

We can see all the ‘viruses’ in the cell break down even though certified sterile tissue samples were used and no contamination was possible with supposed ‘viruses’.

Please check out The Virology Controls Studies Project.

Stefan Lanka also used the deep metagenomic sequencing programs on tissue cultures with only yeast added:

and ’found’ every single virus they looked for: measles, HIV, SARS COV-II…

Trinity and the other programs look for what they are asked to find. And they find it.

The ‘tools’ of virology depend on circular reasoning, the reification fallacy…

Over to Suavek for his series of curations on this. Some opinions may differ.

The Argument For No Virus

