I saw the two gentlemen at the end of this post, Dr Christian Perronne and Stefan Homburg, make short speeches close together in time.

Knowing as I do that there was no pandemic, no public health emergency…

…only lies about a dreadful new disease sweeping across the world, followed by deliberate misattribution of illness and death to this supposed disease, “covid19”, the speeches warn strongly of impending danger to liberty.

The deception, that we were experiencing a lethal pandemic, was solidified by extensive use of a purported clinical diagnostic test, based on the polymerase chain reaction (PCR), which is categorically inappropriate for the purpose. Nobel Prize-winning inventor of PCR, Dr Kary Mullis, warned often that his technique should not be used as a diagnostic test.

It wasn’t only the medical profession that was corralled into complying with the perpetrators’ plans, but every institution, from media to banking and from Tech companies and politicians.

If you’ve followed me, you’ll know of my mounting horror when I worked out that the so-called “vaccines”, of a completely new type, were going to be injected into billions of people. Horror, because my training in mechanistic toxicology and more than 30 years leadership of new drug research, both in Big Pharma and in Biotech, enabled detection of what was going to happen…

…I can see multiple, independent mechanisms of toxicity, which cannot be accidental because each of those mechanisms breaches well-known dangerous things, which applied research scientists understand never to allow in human medical products. I subsequently learned that experts in molecular biology could see several other ways in which these unprecedented injections would be expected to harm us. I am confident that the design of these injections aimed intentionally to injure, kill and reduce fertility in survivors. Some of us warned about this in the form of an open letter…

…to the European Medicines Agency, before any product was apparently granted emergency use authorisation.

I believe it’s highly relevant that there have been regular rehearsals for faking pandemics in order to impose authoritarian control over the entire population of at least The West, stretching back 25 years.

With that as context, why am I showing you these two speeches together?

The first speaker warns that various agreements are being forced upon all countries in the world…

…aimed at concentrating power into the hands of one globalist institution, the WHO, total power to announce a “public health emergency of international concern” or PHEIK, pronounced “fake”. It certainly is fakery, but terrifyingly, it means that the head of the WHO can tell each of our governments to lock us down, to restrict our ability to travel, to mandate testing and even injections and to restrain those who refuse to comply. I point out simply this: if there truly was a PHEIK, it’ll be because of claims of some new health threat. Under such circumstances, WHO could not possibly know what is the best course of action for the people of Berlin, Bogata and Birmingham. Whatever WHO instructs, it cannot know that it’s appropriate. It’s a novel situation. Nobody knows what is best. Humans are very good at dealing with such novel circumstances. They do what they think is best, locally, and communicate outcomes efficiently. Very quickly, we learn what works and what does not. Do not let that corrupt institution steal your sovereignty. If they take it, if our traitorous governments effectively give away our rights, they will never give them back and we would be on track for imposition of a One World Government, a New World Order. It’s hard to envisage anything more dangerous, more so even than a war.

The second speaker describes what he has discovered (via Freedom of Information requests, bolstered by a judicial decision) about claims for a pandemic and the authoritarian government actinides that flowed from it. The shock for many is learning that the dire warnings of threats to our health came not from the public health function of government, but directly from the politicians. I’m not surprised. The entire event, the show, as it were, was put on by politicians. Here, we see some of the communications between politicians and medical/technical staff at the Robert Koch Institution (RKI).

This and other deliberately frightening events have been many years in the planning. It has long been my contention that every institution has been captured and is either complicit in the deception or has been silenced, leaving only alert citizens to defend themselves and others from tyrants.

Here is Professor Perronne’s impassioned address and there follows a functional translation.

Hello, I am Christian Perronne, doctor and professor of medicine during my career, I chaired for 15 years official councils in charge of public health policy, vaccination, management of health crises and epidemics. (I was) Vice-Chair of the Expert Group on Immunization for the Europe Region at the World Health Organization. Now private interests control it. A pandemic treaty will be put to a vote on May 24th (2024) at the World Health Assembly. And if this treaty were adopted, exorbitant powers would be given to the WHO director-general on this major issue. Not a word in the public debate or in the mainstream media. So important, WHO will be (given) a blank cheque given to the WHO by the nation-states placed under trusteeship? This is an appeal that I have been making today, my dear friends, for several years now. I share with you a fight for truth and freedom, and I know that many of us across the country are trying by all means to resist. Citizens, collectives and associations can and must mobilize against this draft WHO treaty. Some of them have already begun. I propose a very simple action. The European elections are approaching. To ask candidates and parties to take a public position on this subject, but also your elected representatives and in particular your deputies, do they agree that the WHO should have binding power over States? In order for states to give up their sovereignty in matters of health and the environment, does he realize that every pandemic we have had in the last 20 years is actually a pretext for the establishment of global governance around a new concept? Do they know that the very definition of pandemic has been changed, the mortality criterion having been removed, so a pandemic can be declared without any deaths? We are plunged into an almost permanent state of health emergency. By implementing all the decisions of the WHO without discussion and from one day to the next, the Director-General of the WHO will be able to declare a pandemic for a disease that does not kill and force States to undergo a whole series of liberticidal measures. Which we unfortunately experienced in the not-so-distant past. For example, border closures, lockdowns, mandatory administration of unproven drug products. Never in history has there been such a threat to our fundamental freedoms. So let's mobilise on the networks, raise the subject with the hashtag #STOPWHO, write to your elected officials and your candidates and especially in the real world, go and meet them, question them, challenge them. (It is) right to do so and it is their duty to respond to you Put your actions on camera and broadcast them. This concerns everyone. The last few years have shown us that citizen power is a powerful lever for making a difference. Without any partisan spirit to fight against this technocratic tyranny that has demoralized our youth, let our elders die, showing its true face, that of a system incapable of protecting citizens. The Social Contract. Recent events show a deep desire on the part of the government not only to limit freedom of expression, but also to punish it criminally with the proliferation of repressive bills, one of which condemns doctors which do not follow the government's recommendations, the other inciting the denunciation of remarks made in a private context and deemed prohibited by the authorities, and finally the conviction of anyone who criticises a member of the government. Or these actions, we can see that all of them are articulated from the global to the national scale with a desire to rob us of our sovereignty. So! Let’s keep informed. Let’s keep educating and let's keep taking action. So, I'm counting on you, on all of you, to reach out to those who don't know or don't want to know. So, grab your pens, to your emails, to your meetings with elected officials, with journalists. Time is running out, the fight continues, and the truth will triumph.

And finally, here is Stefan Homburg.

It’s indeed official. Partly redacted documents from the Robert Koch Institute in Germany, two and half thousand pages, show that there was no pandemic and that it was the government (national? Or higher?) which imposed measures for which there was no justification and that RKI was ordered to concoct fictitious grounds to justify the “public health emergency”.



This image links to Stefan Homburg’s short X announcement: that links to the English and German versions of the above.

Note that the speaker is deliberately using very neutral language here in order to minimise the risk that this crucial evidence is taken down.

He knows perfectly well what the agenda is. I spoke next to him at that virtual event in Germany, put on by the AfD party.

Best wishes

Mike