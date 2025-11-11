Dr Mike Yeadon

User's avatar
Amat's avatar
Amat
2d

In 2020 I had a terrible feeling of panic as the world turned upside down. Not because of a virus but because of the global authoritarian response to a supposed virus, I had nursed all my life and never witnessed any treatment of an illness or infection based on fear, hysteria, violence or authoritarianism, it all went downhill from that point. Not one person I met in my community questioned this response and that increased my fear even more, the vaccination frenzy for me was like watching a horror film except this was real life. One thing this terrible experience has done is remove my fear, I will never again allow any government or their weaponised institutions introduce fear into my life. Their lies, corruption and manipulation once seen cannot be unseen, I believe nothing they tell me. Yes it is an anti-human war and as seen during the fake pandemic we are the enemy.

Paul Hayes's avatar
Paul Hayes
2d

Yet another superlative post Dr. Yeadon. It is quite shocking to come to know that we have been lied to about everything. Literally everything. From the largest (there are truly bigger lies than dinosaurs-much, much bigger😂)to the imperceptible: “viruses”. But once the shock is integrated there is a true sense of liberation and usually coming to truly know God as described above. Thank you for this and everything you do and write about.

