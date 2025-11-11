Subscription highly recommended.

As I explored what was really going on in 2020, in due course, I realised that there’s no scientific evidence for the existence of any virus. Also that illnesses misattributed to “viral infections” are neither infectious in nature nor are they contagious.

A rational deduction from this is that the concept of “vaccination” is also fraudulent.

This is my position and the evidence for deliberate deception is unarguable.

I had no idea about this until relatively recently. I had no suspicions whatsoever! I had absorbed the foundational lies.

Once I started looking, with the hypothesis in my mind that we were being lied to, the evidence of these frauds came very easily to hand.

I deduce that there are several motives behind what must have been (and continues to be) an extraordinarily expensive deception.

Obvious motives include

the ability of the authorities to frighten the public with scary viral diseases and pandemics (which have never happened because they cannot happen),

the very useful ability to justify ostensible reasons to order us around and to restrict our freedoms in the name of “public health” (itself another can of worms).

There is another reason, though.

It’s to bypass all our in-built defences to bodily threats from chemicals and other substances, whether synthetic or natural. These defences are overcome by injecting us, a wholly unnatural process to which we have no defence.

By creating and maintaining the Virus Lie and the Contagion Lies, the Vaccine Lie is supported extremely well.

and enables deeply unpleasant people to plot and scheme their way inside the bodies of, we are told, 5.5 billion people, with injections which are claimed to be helpful vaccines but are in fact constructs designed to injure, kill and reduce fertility in survivors.

This I predicted before any purported vaccine received their fraudulent authorisation.

https://2020news.de/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Wodarg_Yeadon_EMA_Petition_Pfizer_Trial_FINAL_01DEC2020_EN_unsigned_with_Exhibits.pdf

Starting on the day of mass rollout, all the adverse effects I had expected (based on my training in mechanistic toxicology and 30 years of experience of research into potential new medicines, including their potential harms), began happening.

Some adverse effects I hadn’t considered in early December 2020 also occurred, such as cancers, which others had predicted.

The End Game

When I survey the full landscape, I see strong evidence that those I call the perpetrators intend to impose totalitarian, digital control over each individual, via mandatory digital ID and cashless digital currency.

In order that one’s digital ID remains valid, at some point, I predict we will be told that we must receive injections they call vaccines. Operated steadily, I expect this will be used to reduce the human population on earth.

It’s important to note that

there’s no benign reason why a new form of biometric, updated in real time, digital ID should be developed at all. There are already more than adequate means to identify ourselves when necessary. Yet in almost every nation in the world, moves are afoot to coerce their populations into taking up a digital ID.

There’s no benign reason to bring into being the idea of Central Bank Digital Currencies. Yet again, numerous countries are well down the road of bringing then into being.

There’s no benign reason for manufacturing plants to make tens of billions of doses of “mRNA vaccines” annually, yet the build out is extensive. There is no destination for these other than people’s arms.

This frightening scenario gels perfectly with the observation that, of all the categories of products of the pharmaceutical industry, only vaccines may not be questioned or challenged. If you do either of these, as a professional, your career will soon be over. Not just medical people, but any professional will eventually find themselves ejected from their professional standards regulator.

A veil falling

This monumental deception, extending back in time for over a century, classifies in my mind as not only psychopathic but evil. It was this conclusion that led me to revisit my casual discarding of my feelings of awe that I remember having as a child and had somehow been left behind.

I am now aware of the presence of God, for which I need no further evidence. This is a personal relationship, and it is so apparent to me now that I have no more need of justification for these feelings, this conviction, than I do about any other happenings in and around my own body.

I extended my searching for what else the perpetrators had deceived us about. I came across extensive evidence that there has been coordinated lying about a number of fundamental issues which all relate to origins (of the universe and of humans).

For example, dinosaurs are a hoax, sorry. Nobody more disappointed than my young self, crafted, I suppose, in order to extend the fiction of a long period of complex life back hundreds of millions of years.

It also underwrites the theory of evolution, which I was always publicly sceptical about, even as a commercial research scientist. I don’t have a problem with adaptation, which is not very different from livestock breeding. It’s creating completely new structures and species that I never believed could possibly happen vis the same process, no matter how long a period of time was involved. The lack of intermediary forms in the fossil record is, in my opinion, conclusive evidence that we did not come to be here in this way.

Crafting the narrative

It’s surely not an accident that the theory of evolution and the faking of dinosaurs come to us, courtesy of the same group of plotters in the Victorian era and extending into the 20th century by wealthy American foundations, leading to the formation of the Smithsonian Institution, keeper of much that the perpetrators do not want us to see.

The same people, including Darwin, Galton, Thomas Huxley (“Darwin’s Bulldog”) lead, like a daisy chain, into the eugenics movements in U.K. and USA and onwards into the viral deception era. Along the way, authors from the same, select group, HG Wells, Aldous Huxley, George Orwell and others served to psychologically prime the population for ideas a century in their futures.

There is so much that we’ve been lied to about that I’ve developed a rule of thumb. Anything of at least moderate importance which everyone has been told about and which cannot be checked at the time - because it’s too small, too technical or too far away - is a lie. I haven’t yet come across an exception, though I hasten to add that the list of things I’ve considered isn’t yet very extensive.

Nuclear weapons is a striking example. Moon landings is another. The climate change crisis another. The role of rock and pop music in social engineering is yet another.

Maintaining the silence

The complete lack of whistleblowing down the ages, I suspect, must have more to it than that the participants are wholly committed to their deceptive natures. There are several lines of evidence that point to child abuse, presumably witnessed and/or recorded for purposes of leverage, being a consistent mechanism of control.

I don’t think I could summarise what I’ve leaned over the past nearly six years without using the word evil. I don’t think it’s a stretch to posit that what we’re witnessing and are part of is a battle between evil and good. I don’t understand more than a fraction of what is really going on, but this conclusion fits the evidence I’ve pored over better than any other to date. Whether there’s a totally separate God and a counterbalancing evil force, or whether both dwell inside each of us, I’m not wedded to one over the other. But the battle is real and it is right now.

I’m not afraid.

Best wishes

Mike

