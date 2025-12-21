Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
Dec 21

"If the judges are corrupt or threatened, it’s over before it can begin."

Same here, in Québec! Censorship is commonplace nowadays. Right?

https://brigittebouzonnie.substack.com/p/la-reversibilite-anthropologique

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 replies
Paul Repstock's avatar
Paul Repstock
Dec 21

Thanks Dr. Yeadon. You courage and your generosity are appreciated.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
54 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr Mike Yeadon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture