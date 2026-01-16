Reminder: Suavek’s substack, the FPH, is in my view essential
A continual source of my own writings (on Telegram and elsewhere) - woven with the words of others
If you chose to subscribe to Suavek’s Substack, you would be able to benefit from the condensed versions of a range of ideas and arguments, not only from me from time to time, but from other, indefatigable campaigners!
Again, another way to expose the *trifecta of lies:
Virus Lie + Contagion Lie = Vaccine Lie.
*it’s not a literal arithmetic equation but shows how ideas are linked to outcomes. I think it has power through simplicity and offers a call to action by new readers.“
Help Suavek and you help me to speak
The way to do this is become a paid subscriber to his publication the Fraud Prevention Hotline
Hello Tim & Dr Y...
For your work referencing bioweapons known as vaccines, an administrative nightmare looms as K Watt has closed her substance.
To remain true to the info referenced you must edit your articles relying on her brilliant Bailiwick substance with the new location of her work. Otherwise, you risk the loss of her proof as the links are invalid.
Suggest you access the archive source:
https://bailiwicknewsarchives.wordpress.com/
Thank you for the comprehensive work you endeavor to post!!
Hi Dr Yeadon
A little off topic, but could you help promoting this open letter, from 9/11 Jersey Girl, Patricia Casazza, seeing that you've now realized the importance of Dr Judy Wood's work?
Seeking the whole truth of September 11, 2001
An open letter to the US Government & the 9/11 truth movement from 9/11 Jersey Girl, Patricia Casazza - January 2026
Read more: https://911revision.substack.com/p/seeking-the-whole-truth-of-september
Just as the hazardous and wasteful technology behind a “nuclear bomb” can also be used to provide hazardous and wasteful nuclear power, the technology which caused the clean and effortless molecular dissociation of the twin towers could also be used to give the whole world effortless clean energy.
Exposing this clean free energy technology means and end to the ruling elite's ability to control and exploit the general population through scarce, expensive, dirty and inefficient resources such as oil, coal, nuclear and "renewables".
Any group with an interest in maintaining the current paradigm of artificial scarcity and crappy energy technologies, which keeps the general population enslaved, would have an interest in helping to maintain the 9/11 cover up, because exposing the crime also exposes the TECHNOLOGY to commit it.
Maybe the people who did 9/11 operate under a code of conduct where they have to show this technology to the people, so they have the opportunity to claim it.
And if the people are too stupid or apathetic to show any interest, they will then feel justified in keeping it for themselves and continuing to control and exploit the human herd, like the CATTLE they have shown themselves to be.
You might think it's insane, and it is, but remember we're talking about a group of people who are willing to turn skyscrapers to DUST, live on TV.
In the final analysis there is no "grand" deception" or cover up. There is only BLUFF!
Because everyone can see what happened to the buildings was clearly and PROVABLY NOT a structural failure (collapse) or a conventional controlled demolition by ANY thermal or kinetic mechanism!
Official narrative – Jet fuel.
Option behind door no 1 – explosives,
door no 2 – thermite,
door no 3 – buried or mini nukes.
Just don’t look at where the EVIDENCE points to.
A black-ops cold DEW technology that can direct energy to disrupt the molecular bonds of matter. (Direct or control – where it goes and what it does)
Catherine Austin Fitts & Breakthrough Energy
Weaponized Breakthrough Energy has been deployed, but no one wants to talk about it
Article: https://911revision.substack.com/p/catherine-austin-fitts-and-breakthrough