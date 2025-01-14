I just listened to it. I don’t usually. In my opinion, it’s among the best I’ve done. Not too extreme. All checkable information.

I had decided to “play with a straight bat”(not that I ever played cricket) and stay very close to checkable statements.

I don’t think they cut anything for that reason.

As I said, you can pretend everything is alright or you can get involved in some way with the objective of making it more difficult for the perpetrators to complete their work and install a digital control system.

Best wishes

Mike

https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/licence-to-kill-drugs-with-consequences-with-dr-mike-yeadon

On Odysee

https://odysee.com/@ukcolumn:9/CharlesMikeYeadonFinal:0

Join me on Telegram too. This is my ONLY authentic channel. There is a chat group attached. Cost prize QR stickers available from subscriber DoubleDecca (on Telegram) or

here on Substack

or download files and print your own.

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel