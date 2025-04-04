I write every day on Telegram. Often several posts.

Currently there is only one way these writings make their way to Substack and that is via the prolific and carefully constructed, curated posts on

s publication;

If you are interested in my words and you subscribe to my Substack it makes sense that you also subscribe to my ‘companion publication’, Suavek’s to get a fuller picture. You can subscribe for free or, if you are able, support him with a paid subscription. As in my publication, no material on Suavek’s publication is behind a paywall. Support is voluntary.

Currently I send the material for my posts to Tim. I am tiptoe-ing into Notes and Restacks but have not yet stepped into the mechanics of post writing myself. Though this is imminent, as Tim will give me no peace until I am doing so.

This currently means my posts on Substack are small in number.

On Telegram I am more prolific and Suavek presents magazine like collections of these, and of other material, including contributions from other voices, tied up with a short editorial in a series of focused posts. It is terrific work. It deserves to be seen and supported and I hope you will take my strong recommendation favourably and act on it.

A recent post from the multi-part series (there are many such series) of which I previously posted the beginning.

Best Wishes

Mike