Criticising individuals for doing not doing certain things is a wholly unproductive act, in my limited experience.
So I’m not going to criticise Dr Engler’s unwillingness to tell the truth about the non-existence of the alleged, recent “pandemic” & to cite the unequivocal, checkable evidence that leads any objective person to the same conclusions:
1. that acute respiratory illnesses at least are not contagious, therefore pandemics don’t occur because they can’t occur &
2. Therefore all “measures” purporting to “flatten the (non-existent) curve” are long planned and entirely malign in motivation; and that the warnings from that crazy scientist Yeadon are reasonable.
I’m not interested in criticizing anyone.
I’m just sad that clever people, VERY many of them, have chosen ineffective tactics seemingly to oppose tyranny.
I’m not interested in their motives, either, or in trying to change their minds. I’ve too much respect for their intelligence to pretend to myself that they don’t know.
It is what it is, now. The die is cast.
which is 's publication
“Never argue with an idiot. They will drag you down to their level and beat you with experience.”
― Mark Twain
We may like and comment as much as we please, and find we agree, yet we dont have the power in our hands, can only ghost the trust in truth to stay afloat in this sea of lies and those who would rather keep their job, while the ship sinks beneath their feet. May these few who see become the many who hold on