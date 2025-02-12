Criticising individuals for doing not doing certain things is a wholly unproductive act, in my limited experience.

So I’m not going to criticise Dr Engler’s unwillingness to tell the truth about the non-existence of the alleged, recent “pandemic” & to cite the unequivocal, checkable evidence that leads any objective person to the same conclusions:

1. that acute respiratory illnesses at least are not contagious, therefore pandemics don’t occur because they can’t occur &

2. Therefore all “measures” purporting to “flatten the (non-existent) curve” are long planned and entirely malign in motivation; and that the warnings from that crazy scientist Yeadon are reasonable.

I’m not interested in criticizing anyone.

I’m just sad that clever people, VERY many of them, have chosen ineffective tactics seemingly to oppose tyranny.

I’m not interested in their motives, either, or in trying to change their minds. I’ve too much respect for their intelligence to pretend to myself that they don’t know.

It is what it is, now. The die is cast.

Best wishes

Mike

A reminder again that

which is

‘s publication is well worth subscribing to. An amazing amount of curating work in each post.