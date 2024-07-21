FPH: The Climate Lie
A series focussing on the work of the Fraud Prevention Hotline publication
This is a series of compilations of articles by
Many thanksfor your continued efforts to help my words break through the cyberglass ceiling that limits my reach.
My own Telegram posts are combined with many other sources in themed presentations. Whilst there are a few ideas I may slightly disagree with here and there (I can only fully endorse my own words), there are also excellent links to resources, including often hard sources to the words of the perpetrators themselves.
There are many interesting articles on‘s publication.
Well worth subscribing, sharing and supporting this fellow’s hard work.
Subscribing to Fraud Prevention Hotline supports Suavek. Subscription to my own publication supports Tim.
Best wishes
Mike
Thank you very much.
All the best,
Suavek
Great Work Mike and Tim, The Anthropogenic Climate scam is the same card trick as Virology bought to us by the same corrupt organisation being the UN (IPCC). I trained as a Geologist in 2000 and saw first hand through the collation if data the Oxygen Isotopes data from the Vostok Ice cores.. this is meant to be the most accurate paleoclimate data available. In the data there is a clear lag of CO2 by 400-600yrs..I knew back then that climate alarmism was a scam.