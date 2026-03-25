Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

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🇨🇦🇩🇪 IAMBBB222 🇩🇪🇨🇦's avatar
🇨🇦🇩🇪 IAMBBB222 🇩🇪🇨🇦
20h

Hi Mike. Briefly I would like to just introduce myself my name is Brad. I live in Ontario Canada and drive a semi truck as my career contribution to the slave system, LOL. Anyways I just wanted to give you my two cents on what I believe is happening based on my review of an owner's manual of a Tesla vehicle a few months back it's funny that your essay here kind of touches on the same reason why I even thought to look into the owner's manual of one of these vehicles.

Tesla vehicles at the heart are run by an AI based operating system that is configured for self learning. And has thousands of sensors inside the interior of the vehicle. I can only assume based on what I read that all EVS are of similar design. It is my belief that the vehicles are recording our behaviors and frankly who knows what else from within the passenger compartment of the vehicle. According to the manual all of this information is live Telemetry that is sent back to Central servers over the starlink network. Every Tesla on the planet is tracked by Elon at all times. And is likely utilizing his own algorithms to compile data sets that lead to eventual action and decision making regarding the data.

And frankly like you I am a petrolhead as well and came to the truth about the oil industry a long time ago. But that would never change my love of a big block gasoline engine over some electric car that were being lied to about its background purposes. Suffice to say that in spite of my previous beliefs that Elon Musk might have been a good guy I now know that he is absolutely evil with the rest of them. And as admirable as the green movement may be by utilizing EV vehicles, the actual and absolute truth is that they are being used as weapons like the vaccine's against us under the guise of trying to help us or provide us a better life. All EVS should be destroyed immediately as well as any connected industry except maybe the batteries because the batteries might actually help save the power grid if we actually knew the electricity would be used for 100% Humane purposes but after discovering the truth about microwave radiation and directed energy weapons, electricity is no longer a divine right given to us by God, it's being used against us as well and has been for eons, we all need to try and find a way to get charged up ourselves and take back our Humanity and our neighborhoods and our families and communities

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Ubetcha's avatar
Ubetcha
20h

There nothing like $200/bbl oil and gas rationing like we had in the 70's to incentivize the purchase of EV's. We know the "threat of terrorism" and "Iranian nukes" is absolute nonsense. It sure looks like they are again setting the stage for behavior modification.

We should know for sure by mid- May. Each week the strait is closed we lose a day of above ground reserves. We are now down from 26 days to 22 days. If we get down to 16 or so, it will would be lowest reserves since WWII.

Reduced spring planting and lower yields due to reduced fertilizer use will trigger very high inflation. If this happens, its all on purpose.

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