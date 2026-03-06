NOTE: translation is offered for articles videos to broadcast on INE. Do not ask for a free manuscript translation!

The translation aspect is just one part of INE’s amazing operation - but a vital one

I remember in 2021 encountering at least a couple of the people who were dedicating their valuable skills and time, for no monetary gain.

I was impressed because, it seemed to me, they could instead sell their skills and time to commercial enterprises.

Years later, there is now a larger group of people who have unusual talents in two or more languages. You might think this couldn’t possibly be of any great significance. Surely, you might think, every country has its own freedom fighters, who write and speak in their own language?

The reality is that only a tiny number of people, from anywhere, have particular professional qualifications, credentials and credibility.

Many countries don’t have every industrial sector, so they don’t have many, if any, home-grown talent in some fields. Unless the authors / speakers bringing forward vital information also speaks another language, it’s possible that the people of such a country don’t know anything about certain campaigners.

A translation service can be extraordinarily powerful in spreading information to a sizeable number of other countries. I salute the efforts and dedication of the volunteers involved and I also thank them for selfless, uncredited work in translating & adding subtitles to some of my better known videos (“Silver Bullet” and “Final Warning”).

Please consider supporting this courageous group of talented volunteers in their important work which, as far as I know it, is unique.

Best wishes

Mike

For humans by humans

A key feature of what the translation team offer is the use of bilingual native speakers to produce proper translations.

Who are Independent News Europe?

Independent News Europe, a crazily undervalued source for independent information, is a grassroots, multi-lingual media platform.

In their own words,

It is dedicated to spreading vital truths from silenced researchers and encouraging critical questions and topics ignored by mainstream media, to be discussed. Many important issues that humanity and the planet are facing are not being uncovered, the best solutions often overlooked. In fact, finding the best solutions depends on having access to correct, relevant and up to date information and being allowed to talk - and think - freely. Every article is translated into multiple languages by real people, ensuring the platform reaches the widest possible audience across language barriers.

How IndepNews started

When Children’s Health Defense US shut down international chapters, the dedicated European translation team — which had tirelessly translated texts and subtitled videos for them for years — was suddenly left hanging, without funding or structure.

They could have just hung up their hats, and let it go ...

But they didn’t. Two amazing ladies recognized the urgent need to continue to counter the threat of censorship and government misinformation.

Lotte

Jutta

Rather than disband they decided to reinvent the effort, emphasising that conveying silenced information matters more than any name or affiliation. With remaining CHD volunteers and zero financial backing, they created the multilingual platform Independent News Europe.

Today, the IndepNews newspage features an editorial team of 8, plus 7 collaborating authors providing original content — with the author pool continually growing to cover more diverse topics. The entire operation is volunteer-run.

They are not rich, not politicians, and not paid to push any agenda. They are regular people — someone’s father, mother, daughter, or son — deeply frustrated by corruption and committed to truth. However, overall, they are well educated people, many of them with academic degrees and expertise in various fields.

All team members are unpaid, and the project even incurs personal costs for the two leading women.

The mission and why it matters

Independent News Europe seeks to deliver vital information to the broadest possible audience, overcoming language barriers to unite people against elite agendas. The first step is accessing real, unfiltered knowledge about what is truly happening and what science really is saying — information mainstream outlets rarely provide. Too many crucial questions go unasked, investigative journalism often lacks depth or context, and major issues affecting humanity and the planet remain hidden. True solutions require accurate, up-to-date facts.

By informing citizens across Europe and beyond, the platform empowers them to unite across national borders and influence existential decisions made by those in power and amplifies the voices of those challenging the system.

Independent News Europe stand as a grassroots, human-powered news-alternative in an era of increasing AI-generated and unverified content. While AI can assist in initial drafts, every final piece of writing is thoroughly reviewed by skilled native-speaker translators to preserve the original meaning and quality.

The team also subtitles videos and distributes them through their website, Rumble, Odysee, X accounts, and various national channels. Currently active in 10 languages, they have the capacity to return to the 20+ languages covered during the CHD Europe era.

An incredible resource for silenced voices

Independent News Europe is an incredible resource for spreading writing and videos of suppressed voices. They already collaborate with several talented writers providing original material and are constantly expanding their pool of authors to cover a wide range of topics. Any independent journalist, scientist, doctor, lawyer, or freedom-loving individual - if you have important information or news that you wish to see published, translated into several other languages, spread and discussed — this is an opportunity as your truth-spreading efforts can gain significant reach here. Both Final Warning and Silver Bullet were translated and spread by INE.

Can you contribute?

Are you sure of your written native language and understand English well? With some time to make a real difference? Do contact them. They need more volunteers.

They need our support

While IndepNews Europe offers free translation and publishing services to content creators publishing on the newspage, its running costs — at least €1,000 annually for website maintenance and plugins — remain uncovered. Donations are sorely needed. Please consider even a small gift.

https://indepnews.org/en/donation/

Even a small gift helps.

3 pence a year from each person subscribed to my Substack would sort them out. A tiny fraction will help. A tiny contribution from many people could cover their needs — for example, if 1% of my supporters give a fiver, the basics are secured for a year.

They are also looking for sponsors! Businesses or publishing houses e.g. whose products they could place as ads embedded in their articles.

and via Rumble.

In countries where Rumble is censored alternative routes are used.

This is a “free” service

If you are trying to spread the truth your work could be helped in this way. Both Final Warning and Silver Bullet were spread by INE.

This appears as a free service to writers. However, the running costs for INE are not covered by donations which are sorely needed. They do need to get at least 1000 Euros per year just to pay the maintenance for the website and its plugins.

In the last 6 months they have had one €50 donation only.

Donations

https://indepnews.org/en/donation/

The team themselves are all unpaid volunteers - indeed it costs the steerers money. Please consider even a small gift. As I say, 3 pence a year from each person subscribed to my Substack would sort them out. But if 1% give a fiver they are covered for a year.

Join their team

Can you help in this regard? Are you bilingual? With time to offer?

They aim to help spread the words of those fighting the machine to as wide an audience as possible - in their “spare” time.

They have capacity for many more languages. Currently 9-10 it could easily match the 20+ of the CHDEurope days.

If you have time and fluency in two languages do contact them. Similarly if you have information to spread, businesses to promote or support you can offer.

A fantastic initiative.

Mike, Tim

Help me speak by subscribing here (all monies to Tim) or to Suavek ‘s Fraud Prevention Hotline.

No content will ever be behind any paywall.