Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

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Freedom Fox
Mar 6

Looks like a great effort! Thanks!

What was the official stated reason for stopping CHD Europe? Theories of unofficial reasons?

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Eva
Mar 6

Sounds wonderful, I was not aware of them nor that CHD had “pulled out”. Will take a closer look and share onwards.

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