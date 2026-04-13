Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

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liam's avatar
liam
Apr 13

“We know that they are lying, they know that they are lying, they even know that we know they are lying, we also know that they know we know they are lying too, they of course know that we certainly know they know we know they are lying too, as well, but they are still lying. In our country, the lie has become not just a moral category, but the pillar industry of this country.”

― Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

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Jen Adams's avatar
Jen Adams
Apr 13

The truth is never afraid to be questioned

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