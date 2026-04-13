Yeadon’s Principle
Yeadon’s Principle
When everybody is told something important by the authorities, yet we cannot check it (because it’s too small, too far away or too complex), we are always lied to.
When everybody is told something important by the authorities, yet we cannot check it (because it’s too small, too far away or too complex), we are always lied to.
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“We know that they are lying, they know that they are lying, they even know that we know they are lying, we also know that they know we know they are lying too, they of course know that we certainly know they know we know they are lying too, as well, but they are still lying. In our country, the lie has become not just a moral category, but the pillar industry of this country.”
― Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
The truth is never afraid to be questioned