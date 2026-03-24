Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

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Basil's avatar
Basil
2d

As someone that worked in the medical industry for 25 plus years and sold ventilators back in 2010. I said to my wife in 2020, the ventilator setting will cause barotrauma - ventilation is last resort. There wouldn’t have been a single ITU nurse or doctor that didn’t know they were killing people. They may have tried to hide from it but if I as a lay member of the public spotted that ventilation plus midazolam was basically murder can we ever trust a single medical professional again?

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Brien's avatar
Brien
2d

My stepfather died in a nursing home in May 2022. He was 90. I believe they starved him to weaken him and then used medication to finish him off. I could never prove it. When I visited him in April I found the atmosphere inside the nursing home to be very strange. The staff were unfriendly and seemed always distracted. I recall walking down the hallway not far from the nurses station on a particular visit. I stopped to read a poster on the wall that had some indecipherable language about the protocols used in the nursing home. I found it very odd, and right at the time I finished reading it I heard an imperious voice from the nurses station. The charge nurse said to me “What are you doing, please move along?!”. That was about the strangest comment I could imagine under the circumstances. I had simply paused to read some public information that the facility had posted.

I believe they knew what they were doing.

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