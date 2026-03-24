…of the actions of NHS staff members who continued with the injections, intubations, Midazolam and Morphine.

An NHS worker defended the NHS in a comment below a video I watched. Their stance received a courteous but understandably uncompromising reply.

Best wishes

Mike

They know, because they refused the jabs in MUCH greater numbers than did the general population.

Presumably the reason for the difference was the evidence of their own eyes.

The public by contrast were deliberately, knowingly lied to about the arm spears and the three dart finish.

I was a researcher in the field of pulmonology for almost 40 years and had a good understanding of the appropriate and inappropriate usage of sedation, intubation and mechanical ventilation.

Every pulmonologist, every critical care doctor and, after a few weeks, every doctor and nurse who was presumably dragooned into the inappropriate care of “convid19 patients” knew that this was wrong and killed most so treated.

Life support machines are appropriately used in cases where there is elective thoracic surgery, surgery after severe trauma such as multiple long bone fractures in RTAs, heart/ lung transplant, prolonged surgery and in extreme cases of a high percentage body surface area of grade 2 or 3 burns, in intractable pain.

What is inappropriate is to take a person with an

unobstructed airway (flu like illness are not obstructive

and an intact chest wall (not stabbed or suffering from crush injuries to the chest)

and then sedate, intubate and ventilate.

Especially if the person was old and or fragile,

If they needed higher blood oxygen, providing an oxygen mask would do a better job with far fewer complications.

Large numbers of people were inappropriately treated like this in hospitals and subsequent died.

I believe this to be murder.

You’ll no doubt be aware that very large numbers of elderly residents of “care homes” were deliberately killed by administration of midazolam and morphine, my PhD subject.

Respiratory depression is commonplace when these two drug classes are used together.

The British Pharmacopeia says contraindicated unless accompanied by close monitoring, typical of that available in hospitals.

Absent that, large numbers of Mavises and Harolds were

“tragically found dead in their beds”.

They too were murdered.

Together these deaths misattributed to a non existent “virus” constituted the deaths from “convid” and were the only cause of a spike in deaths.

There’s the fake pandemic.

I can’t know what fraction of NHS staff suspect this, know this or are completely unaware.

But that they declined the top up arm spears at a far higher extent than their hapless counterparts in the general public is damning.

As the testimony in the Amsterdam trial proves without equivocation…

…These injections weren’t “vaccines”, but “military countermeasures”.

Their “authorisation” was fake. But as the detailed paper-trail of Katherine Watt shows, it took a lot of highly co-ordinated moves to get to the point where assaults on the population were legal and indemnified from all audit or testing.