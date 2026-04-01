Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

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Friar Tuck's avatar
Friar Tuck
5d

Remember this the next time a brainwashed vax shill waves around their ‘peer-reviewed studies’ like holy scripture. Big Pharma paid $1.06 billion to the very doctors reviewing papers for the world’s top medical journals between 2020-2022. That’s not pocket change, that’s influence on steroids. They’ll call it ‘research funding.’ We’ll call it what it is: bought-and-paid-for ‘science.’ Trust the process? No .. Trust your own eyes and the money trail.

Link:

https://x.com/i/status/2038466221977542818

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Neil Pryke's avatar
Neil Pryke
5d

Like Dracula, Gates keeps escaping into the wider world in search of more victims...

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