Toxic by design
This is one of Suavek’s more important articles. It certainly contains one of my better, terse descriptions of what has happened over recent years.
My statement is unequivocal evidence of knowledge and therefore intent.
Please do scan read and bookmark if it has the slightest chance of moving a single additional person towards enlightenment!
Best wishes
Mike
(A reminder that a subscription to Suavek s publication is the very best way to see my writings if you wish to do so. My writing on Telegram is much more voluminous than on Substack. The Fraud Prevention Hotline gathers much of my writing and combines it with the words of other people. My friend and assistant Tim receives the subscriptions to my own Substack. You read this because of him. I have adamantly refused ALL monies since 2020 for truth telling. But Tim would say himself, if you can pay for one subscription only - choose Suavek s. Truth matters most. Saving the future generations from the insidious George Carlins “inevitable victory” by the big club matters more than anything else. When the contagion myth is busted, their power is dramatically reduced. My Substack, Tim’s and Suavek’s are all without any paywalls anyway.)
I still have no clue why Suavek blocked Me from commenting for 1,000 years. I'm sure the article is good, but if I can't comment, I will spend My time elsewhere.
BTW, You might appreciate this comment I made elsewhere:
What infuriates Me is that there are no such things as "viruses" OR "contagion."
"Viruses" have never been proven honestly – isolation, purification, shown to transmit disease – but rather They poison and starve cells, and when the cells die and emit debris, They point to the debris and call it "the virus." Interestingly, They get "viruses" from the cells of both sick and healthy People...
And in many hundreds of efforts to prove "contagion," ZERO have succeeded. You'd think most would be successful! See: Failed Contagion Studies 1700-Present - The Death Of Germ Theory https://controlstudies.substack.com/p/failed-contagion-studies-1700-present
Rockefeller pushed the ideas of "viruses" and "contagion" for a number of reasons. He could sell His petro-"medicines" ("medicines" made from His oil), could get fear going and gain control thereby, and the consequences – detoxing as best Our bodies can – of Their experiments They do on Us with toxins and poisons (including in Their ghastly jabs, along with spraying Our air, water, and food) can be blamed on unicorns that Most believe in.
When We see just how beset Humanity is by the moneyed psychopaths in control on Our planet (by virtue of money), We might want to avidly do all We can to strip Them of Their tool to do all this to Us.
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