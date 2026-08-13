This is one of Suavek’s more important articles. It certainly contains one of my better, terse descriptions of what has happened over recent years.

My statement is unequivocal evidence of knowledge and therefore intent.

Please do scan read and bookmark if it has the slightest chance of moving a single additional person towards enlightenment!

Best wishes

Mike

(A reminder that a subscription to Suavek s publication is the very best way to see my writings if you wish to do so. My writing on Telegram is much more voluminous than on Substack. The Fraud Prevention Hotline gathers much of my writing and combines it with the words of other people. My friend and assistant Tim receives the subscriptions to my own Substack. You read this because of him. I have adamantly refused ALL monies since 2020 for truth telling. But Tim would say himself, if you can pay for one subscription only - choose Suavek s. Truth matters most. Saving the future generations from the insidious George Carlins “inevitable victory” by the big club matters more than anything else. When the contagion myth is busted, their power is dramatically reduced. My Substack, Tim’s and Suavek’s are all without any paywalls anyway.)