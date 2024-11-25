At 12.00 GMT the English versions of the Silver Bullet video will appear on Telegram and Substack - closely followed by various subtitled versions.

What can we say? This is an information battle and the fog of war is thick and conceals all.

There are a handful of clear facts that, if known, would leave the Scorpion’s plans dead in the water. They rely on deceit and compliance. Most of their weapons and threats against us are as empty as a Covid ‘vaccine’ package insert. PsyOps dwarf actual weapons against us. Fear is their tool. They have no other tool at all.

So all those people you can’t talk to? Make an exception by saying ‘this is a global initiative, we’ve been urged to send this one presentation everywhere. I know you may not watch it but please understand that you would be very grateful if you did. The children are under threat. Please give these 21 minutes a chance..” or something similar.

Bite the Bullet!

Tim