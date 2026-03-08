Intensionally Omitted

The supporting Data and explanations I have often presented. They may possibly be added here as links later but maybe not. They are not hard to source in many articles here.

Instead, to focus more clearly on the simple facts, this post poses the following question.

IF there were indeed clear supporting back-up for the three points in the takedown:

How would that change your attitude to the “Covid” event and the injections and other measures allegedly rushed out to protect us and allow “society to reopen”?

More importantly, how would that change your attitude to the actions of governments, in lockstep around the world: abandoning all previous “pandemic” plans to embrace the insane Covid protocols?

Do you think there may be other areas in which they may be operating in the interests of other than “their citizens”?

The Three Point Takedown

The “Covid Vaccines” were not health products.

1. They didn’t do what they’ve said they’ve done because it’s impossible. It’s a lie. You can’t make a baby in one month with nine women.

2. What they’ve said they did is axiomatically harmful (DATA SET) and could not be useful (EXPLANATION). I summarise this as “toxic by design”.

3. There was no new illness and no pandemic (EVIDENCE). The entire event was a psychological operation, long rehearsed.

Best

Mike

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