Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

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Larry's avatar
Larry
6h

Well done Good and Faithful Servant. You are brave, brilliant, and the “Man in the Arena” coined by TR in his speech given decades ago … that you for giving us an example of a True Man of God sounding the alarm as we must. God bless you , Dr Yeadon.

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Peaceful one's avatar
Peaceful one
5h

Not at all confusing.

It is difficult to not appear as a chicken little when the opposition truly are James Bond scale villains.The effort is to save the masses of humanity who have no idea the travesty that is being put upon them.

All of us the last 6 years have had to smile while all knowing the facts.

Whispers were required for a few years, then, as wise people could speak, they did and agreement followed.

Now we can say the quiet part out loud and a defiance among us has arisen to take back what the enemy has stolen from mankind.

The enemy always tries to make the defenders of freedom appear to be angry and weak.

We are neither.

We are confident.

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