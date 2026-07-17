Dear everyone,

I’ve mentioned before that being relentlessly negative carries not insignificant risks, not only for the reader / listener but also for me (and anyone else doing this kind of thing).

Some may say “Mike, you’re so negative”. I’m not inclined to be a miserable person. I’ve had a coping technique which has worked for me for as long as I can remember. That technique is to carefully answer the question,

“What’s the worst that could happen? And how likely is that, really?”

I did historically find that going through such an exercise was very effective at putting things into a useful perspective. I would then proceed, initially by swimming madly away from the worst possible scenario.

Nowadays, of course, the worst that could happen isn’t survivable, but we can and should still do the swimming madly part, orientating ourselves to the best possible job of living and behaving well.

It is NEVER my intention to produce alarm and despondency. Equally, I’m not interested in being Pollyanna-ish.

My bottom line is that we’re under relentless attack by deeply unpleasant people who have no internal restraints. They may even derive pleasure from frightening and harming others.

But I do think it is extremely important to understand what our adversaries are doing or trying to do.

If I should soften my warnings, in pursuit of avoiding planting worrying thoughts in you, that is surely more likely to prompt inaction.

I am not in a position to state categorically that “It’s alright, THEY can’t actually do all these things, it’s purely hubristic nonsense”.

I do think that too much has been bitten off by the perpetrators. They do not have control.

Therefore, they will succeed ONLY IF WE LET THEM.

The outcomes are extremely dependent upon the attitude of each person. I’m not fully in control even of my own personal thoughts, let alone yours.

I hope that we’ve already thought through “What’s the worst that could happen?” and put in place whatever contingencies that we are able. Most importantly, that’s we’ve looked into the mirror and resolved that you’re never, ever going to concede, to consent, to abandon all hope.

It’s ain’t over till the high BMI woman lets rip. 🤗🤭

Best wishes

Mike

Ps: if this comes across as confusing, please just scroll past.

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