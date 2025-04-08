Detail: The Wooden Horse by Biagio d’Antonio (1446 - 1516)

“Don't trust the horse, Trojans. Whatever it is, I fear the Geeks even bearing gifts.”

Virgil

(adapted)

You are designed to keep invaders out

You will likely be aware that your body has multiple defences against ingress by potentially injurious materials and chemicals. They’re imperfect but pretty well adapted to our environment.

Eating something dangerous often makes us sick, to the point of vomiting. That’s assuming the smell wasn’t off putting.

Obviously some things can be absorbed and poison you, such as cyanide.

Things landing on your skin have a hard time penetrating in quantity. Again, there are exceptions like DMSO, which you can taste just seconds after placing a drop on your skin. Most molecules are of a nature chemically which makes them impossible to cross the multiple layers of skin at any pace. It’s a very good protection. You can inhale toxic gases and smoke, and that can certainly kill you. But importantly, you almost certainly know about it. It will usually make you cough, secretions are prompted and it stings. This prompts you to get away quickly enough to survive, unless you’re trapped, in a fire for example. The rare exceptions include carbon monoxide, odourless and slowly poisoning you with no warnings that you’re likely to notice.

Expert poisoning

Certain chemicals like nerve agents that can be presented as vapours, liquids and even solids and can injure and kill you via all routes of exposure. But then again, they were designed that way. I know a little about these, because I worked on antidotes while I was at Porton Down.

This has been a preamble. Because what injections via hollow needles do is to introduce anything which can be dissolved in a solvent compatible with life into your body, entirely bypassing all your primary defences.

Enemies within your own camp

You have some secondary defences, notably your body’s ability to grab foreign chemicals by virtue of their molecular signatures that distinguishes them from almost anything else in your body. You can eliminate these via your liver, in bile. You can cut them up, again in your liver mostly, but also in skin, your largest organ, and you can add things to them, all of which makes them easier to filter out, via your kidneys into urine or again, into your intestines and out via your liver and bile duct.

Sadly, the obvious needs to be stated

Far better not to get toxic materials into your body in the first place.

Unless you’re in a laboratory containing numerous chemicals which may be toxic or an industrial setting like a garage or workshop, where there may be solvents, paints etc which can be very toxic, you don’t need to try too hard to keep healthy and free of major threats.

Outside, best not to randomly eat things you find, unless you know what they are and that they can be safely consumed.

In some countries, you’ll know to watch out for stinging insects and perhaps snakes or sea creatures with sharp spines.

What all of these have in common is the ability to puncture your primary defences and introduce something harmful, sometimes fatal.

That’s where the hypodermic hollow needle comes in. It does exactly the same thing.

Attached to a syringe (a tube with a plunger),

it’s possible to introduce variable volumes of liquids into your body. Stuck in you under your skin (we call this subcutaneous or subcut) or into a muscle (intramuscular or IM) you can push in a millilitre or so.

More than a millilitre and it hurts by physically expanding your tissue in a way it doesn’t like. But introduced into a superficial vein, such as in your forearm (mine are as big as biros, when I’m warm!), an indwelling soft plastic cannula can be used to deliver as much as the person doing it chooses. No defences are possible.

So you’d want to be very sure that what’s happening here is beneficial.

As a general rule of thumb, I’m now intrinsically against anybody injecting anything into me, with the sole exception of low volumes of local anaesthetic. I’ve always had dental problems (another day) so I’ve had scores of such injections, and my experience of them has always been to extinguish the pain I was experiencing and permit the dentist to do whatever was necessary to terminate the problem.

But injections of other things, importantly fake products like “vaccines”, I’m never allowing voluntarily.

The gradual normalisation of serious assault

I think this route of administration has been sanitised so that most people don’t think of it as a breach of every primary defence nature gave you. They’re also unaware that all products called “vaccines” are a deception. None are necessary, or helpful and many are dangerous, deliberately.

Or perhaps all…

though clearly most of the actual administering staff will be unaware of this.

…The combined work of

and

has laid bare the non-distinguishability of toxins and vaccines and prophylactics in law, the deliberate lack of definitions and monitoring stretching back centuries. The sheer amount of Katherine’s Research makes for a heavy time investment to really get to grip with the smoke and mirrors, time well worth spending,

but this interview is a terrific summary.

The Bolus theory

One researcher, Marc Giradot, has pursued the “bolus theory” or injury following “vaccination”. I’ve several times pointed out to him that the fake “vaccines” against “covid19” (or rather, in the fake vernacular, against “SARS-CoV-2”) are designed to injure, kill and reduce fertility in survivors. It’s not necessary to promulgate one theory of harm over just injecting you. He may well be correct in thinking that introduction into the vascular system is even more dangerous than into the muscle. But it’s an irrelevant distraction.

There’s no ‘safe’ way of smuggling in poison

Don’t fall for it. I’m concerned that his message will be interpreted by some as “If only the needle was aspirated to confirm that it’s not in a blood vessel, the procedure will be safe”. That’s not true. These materials are toxic by design.

Returning to route of delivery as I close. A general rule of thumb is that the toxicity of most chemicals is worse, injuring you after a smaller dose, if injected than if you’re exposed by any other route. That logically follows from what I’ve described and is a very useful guide.

Don’t accept injections unless you’re certain what’s to be injected, and that you are sure it’s necessary and not harmful. That’ll rule out most such exposures.

Best wishes

Mike