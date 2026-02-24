The moment you fully comprehend that there’s no scientific evidence for the existence of any virus

that illnesses misattributed to non-existent viruses are not contagious

you realise, with a rush of true horror, what the vaccine industry is about.

It’s THE ruse which permits deeply unpleasant people to gain access to the insides of almost every person and captive animal in the world.

This cannot be for other than malign purposes.

Then you read about Katherine Watt’s deep dive into over a century of federal non-regulation of these non-medical injectable products.

Then you begin to appreciate that the burden of chronic illness is precisely aligned to the “vaccine schedule” in USA.

A fake pandemic is triggered in 2020, after 25 years of tabletop simulations, starting at a military base in USA and ending with Event 201 in late 2019. This non public health event has multiple purposes including but not limited to jamming intentionally harmful material into 5.5 billion arms.

You explore and confirm that pandemics do not occur, only the pretence of them, like the story of the fake 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic.

Then you notice the worldwide rollout of soon to be mandatory digital ID, the worlds first updated in real time ID, which will provide conditional authorisation of anything its controllers choose.

Having seen “vaccine passports” applied in some places from 2021, you appreciate that this kind of system can be applied everywhere, if the controllers decide it.

You observe factories being built capable of delivering tens of billions of doses of new kinds of non medical products called “vaccines”. You realise these intentionally harmful materials can only be destined for animals including humans.

You watch as cash gets harder to obtain and to use and digital money becomes near universal.

Governments and central banks everywhere talk of CBDC.

You put together mandatory digital ID, vaccine passports, cashless CBDC and things like the UN 2030 Sustainable Development Goals & comprehend that, if the systems outlined above are not for imposition of totalitarian control and population reduction, you can make no sense of any of it.

But it’s up to you. If you’ve convinced yourself that there’s a benign interpretation of all of this, I don’t know what I can say to you.

Keep talking.

Best wishes

Mike

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