The moment it clicks…
Pointless toxicity has no upside - and no excuse.
The moment you fully comprehend that there’s no scientific evidence for the existence of any virus
that illnesses misattributed to non-existent viruses are not contagious
you realise, with a rush of true horror, what the vaccine industry is about.
It’s THE ruse which permits deeply unpleasant people to gain access to the insides of almost every person and captive animal in the world.
This cannot be for other than malign purposes.
Then you read about Katherine Watt’s deep dive into over a century of federal non-regulation of these non-medical injectable products.
Then you begin to appreciate that the burden of chronic illness is precisely aligned to the “vaccine schedule” in USA.
A fake pandemic is triggered in 2020, after 25 years of tabletop simulations, starting at a military base in USA and ending with Event 201 in late 2019. This non public health event has multiple purposes including but not limited to jamming intentionally harmful material into 5.5 billion arms.
You explore and confirm that pandemics do not occur, only the pretence of them, like the story of the fake 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic.
Then you notice the worldwide rollout of soon to be mandatory digital ID, the worlds first updated in real time ID, which will provide conditional authorisation of anything its controllers choose.
Having seen “vaccine passports” applied in some places from 2021, you appreciate that this kind of system can be applied everywhere, if the controllers decide it.
You observe factories being built capable of delivering tens of billions of doses of new kinds of non medical products called “vaccines”. You realise these intentionally harmful materials can only be destined for animals including humans.
You watch as cash gets harder to obtain and to use and digital money becomes near universal.
Governments and central banks everywhere talk of CBDC.
You put together mandatory digital ID, vaccine passports, cashless CBDC and things like the UN 2030 Sustainable Development Goals & comprehend that, if the systems outlined above are not for imposition of totalitarian control and population reduction, you can make no sense of any of it.
But it’s up to you. If you’ve convinced yourself that there’s a benign interpretation of all of this, I don’t know what I can say to you.
Keep talking.
Best wishes
Mike
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A perfect summary and the more it hits home the more truly horrifying it is.
It’s actually more horrifying by the day, I hope this gets a good audience.
Gerald Shaw
Covid Reflections:- What "The Science" didn't tell us but what it expected us to blindly believe. The Truth exposed!
Gerald Shaw
This is my first and probably only posting so may I thank anyone in advance who may take the time and trouble to read it.
In response to the recent conclusion of the “Covid Whitewash, OOPS! I mean Enquiry” may I submit the following.
I am in England and these are my thoughts about the “Covid Pandemic” as it was unfolded to us.
I first thought how did these minute, invisible to the naked eye covid particles suddenly appear like a blanket all over the world as if from nowhere.
We were told to follow certain protocols (psyop) to prevent the spread of the “disease” such as “follow the science” (which to this day has never been presented to us) “keep your distance”, “protect the NHS” (National Health Service) “sing “Happy Birthday” while washing our hands etc.(I bet whoever thought that one up received a hefty bonus) etc.
But my curiosity was roused by the behaviour of these minute, invisible to the naked eye, and never yet seen covid particles, which I think has been overlooked, so taking what we were told at face value this is what I came up with.
We were told to open all the windows and sit outside if possible so the wind could blow all those nasty particles away from us but there was no mention that the wind could be blowing them towards us as well!
Then we were told they hover in the air like smoke. Since when did smoke hover in the air? At the time, due to the hot weather, fires were breaking out everywhere on open land and the news was showing voluminous clouds of smoke billowing up in the air carrying ash, leaves and whatever else with them but apparently “covid” particles are so heavy they can’t be lifted by hot air and at the same time are so light they can resist the pull of gravity which even minute specks of dust can’t do! So somehow they can adjust their weight or how else could they hover? Maybe they have wings like bees but I don’t recall seeing anything remotely resembling wings in the computer generated images of the so called particles that were presented to us. Also bees remain horizontal when hovering but the cgi showed the “covid” particles as being spherical in shape so how would they know which way up they were? Maybe they have eyes as well.
Then we were told they could stick to surfaces. How? Do they have suction pads? Again the cgi showed nothing remotely resembling suction pads.
So to recap these amazing particles can choose to be blown by the wind, hover, rest, or catch a ride by attaching themselves to static or moving surfaces (all the while resisting the force of the wind) depending on how the mood takes them, and have the mechanisms by which to do so! What does this imply? Self-awareness, consciousness, decision making. And yet “The Science that was presumably followed” to prove this was never given to us, but just presented to us as “an oven-ready turkey”.
May I now say a word or two about Prof. Neil Ferguson and his disastrous computer generated predictions:-
2001 Foot and mouth. Predicted no. of deaths 150,000 Actual no. 2000
If you ran a commercial enterprise and needed a prediction e.g. an ice cream company and you wanted the expected number of sales for the upcoming summer would be you happy with the result? Would you use them again? The govt. were and did.
2004 BSE. Predicted 50,000. Actual 177.
Again if you ran a commercial enterprise would you use them a second time? The govt. did.
2005 Bird Flu. Predicted 150,000. Actual 282.
Once more if you ran a commercial enterprise would you use them a third time? The govt. did.
2009 Swine Flu. Predicted 65,000. Actual 457.
Again would you use them a fourth time? The govt. did.
2020 Covid.
Yet again would you use them a fifth time? The govt, did. Predicted 500,000. Actual. Who knows? What with all the jiggery-pokery that went on. Wouldn’t you have at least got a second opinion. The govt. DIDN’T! WHY NOT? Was this just crass stupidity or what?
( As an example I recall a case of one poor chap who within two weeks of being released from hospital after suffering from “covid” was riding his motorbike and was smashed into by a drunk driver, being instantly killed and the cause of his death was put down as “covid” but no scientific evidence was forthcoming to prove “covid” was the cause of death and being hit by an out of control car wasn’t!). We were bombarded daily with the number of bodies that were piling up. A temporary morgue was erected not far from where I live and never used. We were told it would take months or possibly years, if I recall correctly, to bury/cremate all of those bodies.
What happened to them? Did they just vanish into thin air? We were never kept informed as to how the burials were progressing. I remember John O’Looney (an independent undertaker} reported no dramatic increase in the number of funerals he was employed to carry out. Then there were all the Nightingale Hospitals (temporary hospitals that were setup) but never used.
In June 2021 Boris Johnson welcomed world leaders to the G7 Summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall. BJ and his wife Carrie walked out onto the beach to welcome the others for a photo shot. They dutifully greeted each other by touching elbow to elbow but some of the women wore short sleeved dresses or sleeveless tops including Carrie Johnson so although the “covid particles” were allowed to pass from bare hand to bare hand they were forbidden to pass from bare elbow to bare elbow!
This was the foundation on which all the sadistic suffering, physical, mental and economic, past and ongoing, unnecessary deaths, some horrific like the midazolam murders, and all the other twisted manipulative rubbish, corruption, OOPS!, sorry, I mean “malfeasance” (what’s a bit of malfeasance between friends) of tax payers money, we suffered and are still suffering from was based.
Hopefully when the next pandemic (and we are assured by that nice Mr Gates it is not a question of if but when) we will be better prepared to handle it and demand to be given the SCIENTIFIC PPOOF we will no doubt be told has been followed.
My thoughts go out to all of those who have suffered and are still suffering from this evil. But take hope that evil contains the seed of it’s own destruction.
Peace and Hope to whoever may read this and all those who don’t!.