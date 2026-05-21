Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

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Lucy Morgan Edwards's avatar
Lucy Morgan Edwards
4d

Thankyou Mike for your tremendous bravery and dedication to the truth.

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Casey Turner's avatar
Casey Turner
4d

Well said Mike. As a former engineer I knew that it was bullocks when the test kits and vaccines were already distributed to billions of people. Physically impossible to manufacture and distribute in that time frame. Let alone solve what the cure is supposed to be. Then a quick patent search revealed the 2017 patent applications by Moderna and Pfizer.

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