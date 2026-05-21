This plan of Jeremy Bentham's panopticon prison was drawn by Willey Reveley in 1791.

Supranational structure

There are some people who refuse to believe that what has happened since 2020 passes what my old PhD supervisor would call “the bleedin’ obvious test”…

That is, that there is unequivocally a supranational structure running the world.

Lockstep

I worked this out from first principles simply by observing what was happening in numerous countries. In brief, with few exceptions, they were all doing pretty much the same, injurious, stupid, unnecessary things. I took the time to obtain the “pandemic preparedness plans” of half a dozen nations including U.K. and compared them with the WHO position.

These plans while similar where most definitely not identical. Importantly, to varying degrees of explicitness, they all EXCLUDED mass quarantine of the healthy, mass testing of the healthy, the use of masks, the closing of businesses and places of education, the closure of international borders etc.

You’ll observe that most countries did most of these things.

By summer 2020, while still believing what I’d been taught, I knew that the world had been taken over. A coup d’etat of the world was under way.

I can assure you, when I discussed by reasoning and my ghastly conclusion with my wife, Bunny, she never said “You’re mad. Go back to polishing your motorcycles. This is nonsense”. Instead, she said, “I believe you. What you say and the evidence you’ve laid out, which cannot be argued with, doesn’t have a benign interpretation. But how come nobody else is saying this?”

The miraculous vaccine

During late summer, I heard excited talk of a vaccine. At the time, I still thought they were rational.

However, this I also knew:

It’s out of the question to invent, safety test, manufacture more, run complex, large and lengthy clinical trials, develop methods of manufacturing for world scale, seek and obtain regulatory approval and then ship and start dispensing the injections in less than 5-6 years, with a following wind and if fortunate enough to avoid time consuming rework.

To do it in well under a year was always a lie.

“You cannot make a baby in one month with nine women” as a senior colleague would say, whenever timelines were demanded which were impossible. Drug development, even assuming these are valid

(& vaccines have never been valid)

Drug development involves a large series of steps, and the next step always requires the results of the preceding step.

You cannot start advanced clinical trials even if you don’t mind losing your investment, until you know the approximate dose range.

You cannot know this without earlier, dose range finding studies.

But you cannot even start those until you’ve run “first in human” studies.

And you cannot even do that until you’ve some acute & preferably subacute toxicology results.

You also cannot begin manufacturing at scale until you know which of several candidates you want to try to bring to market.

UNPRECEDENTED

I can tell you this. I’m not aware of a single drug that was ever authorised for prescription use in USA that was the first molecule ever made in the research program.

You cannot even manufacture large quantities of a potential drug without extensive, detailed test methods for sensitivity, specificity etc.

If any of these many tests is not measuring what you hoped it was measuring, then the entire program is immediately at risk.

If you find out later that you’d underdetected some by-product in a multi step synthesis, you may not have “qualified” all the impurities & the regulatory agency will see this and tell you to go back and repeat the steps from that mistake forward.

Gaining regulatory agreement that your many testing steps are suitable for tracking and steering your synthesis for the commercial raw ingredient, the so-called “active”, is a huge milestone.

This last stage typically takes 1-2 years alone.

So I knew that governments everywhere were lying to their citizens about the vaccines. I knew that i didn’t know what they were, other than not “safe and effective”.

But the mood music quickly turned to “If you want your freedom back, get ready to roll up your sleeves”.

👀

Towards Digital ID

A final datapoint was hearing official talk of logging injection status in a mobile, digital form, eg “vaccine passports”.

Consider this. If the injection worked, why would anyone care if you’d had it or not? Equally, if you hadn’t welcomed the “safe and effective” experiment, you’d be the only one for whom there might be consequences. So why would anyone else care if you’d had it or not

?

So no, it was blindingly obvious that this was all about control at a bare minimum and might also be for the purposes of depopulation.

There is no other conclusion that a reasonable, intelligent person can reach.

No benign explanation

I wish I was completely wrong about this. Daily, I asked people to come up with a benign explanation for what which we could see and hear about in the future, said by our governments, leading “experts”, NGOs and the like.

Nobody ever came back with serious suggestions.

The new Jigsaw pieces all fit in

Little has changed since then and over the last six years, all the crisp pieces of evidence are either consistent with a desire for digital, totalitarian control or direct evidence of its impending installation.

For your own careful consideration

I remember watching / reading a large number of videos and documents over the years. One was a speech by a Dr John Coleman, who lectured on his book, “The Committee of 300”. At the time, I thought that, more likely than not, this was a distraction & unlikely to be true.

Now, I would say that what he describes in these clips matches well, where I have any information at all about the topic, what other sources were saying. So on balance, I think the gist of this 30 minute video, edited together from several sources, is accurate. Put another way, I think to set it aside and assume it’s nonsense is far more dangerous to your wellbeing than the alternative stance.

Some errors?

Is every detail spot on? I neither know nor care. I’m about warning about and resisting the plans of deeply unpleasant people. If they succeed, it’ll be because too few people decided to check whatever they were being told, despite the increasing absurdity and frightening things that are happening all around them.

If enough of us are steadfastly unwilling to go along with dangerous nonsense, then the perpetrators will be forced to back off for a while or to push on, increasingly without regard to the accelerated waking up of the ordinary people.

There are and have been so many independent researchers, going at this problem, several of them from before the fake pandemic was sprung upon us, that you could conclude most of what’s in this video without seeing any of it.

Does it matter why?

I don’t know why they’re doing this. I’m not particularly interested in their motivations. But that extremely dangerous things to your freedom, wellbeing and even life are without any doubt happening. They won’t go away if you bury your head in your pillow.

No pussyfooting please.

As always, the best way to oppose this tyrannical plan is to speak about it or at least aspects of it, to whoever will listen. Pick your moment, but never stop. The perpetrators are counting on you giving up. By contrast, over very many generations, they never have.

Best wishes

Mike

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