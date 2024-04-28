Please be aware there is a fake Telegram account that we have been trying to shut down for years - back from long before the parting of ways with Robin Monotti.

This is the only genuine channel.

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

Here is a video making this clear.

Telegram have been sent so many requests (with evidence) to take the fake account(s) down. Sadly they have no interest in doing so.

Please spread the word!

Thanks