Seeing one big lie is enough
For those unaware of the agenda, the recycling scam is a huge long term lie anyone can grasp.
I’d quite forgotten about this, though I’m fully aware of the scam.
All my family now sticks everything with narrow exceptions into black bin liners.
Rene has done an excellent job here and I rate it as highly “Normie Friendly”.
Please share, even with a WTF emoji or preferred choice.
People push back less on things that are so well argued that you do realise you’ve been had, as were most of us.
I think that explaining this scam has many virtues.
1. It’s definitely true. We’re being lied to from every direction.
2. It’s simple to confirm all she says. There’s no wriggle room. It’s a scam.
3. It proves categorically that “senior government officials and media tell big lies for decades about important things, for selfish reasons”.
4. For some, the penny immediately drops and learning this, they exclaim “What else have these crooks been lying to me about?”
This principle having been established, even the most dense individual cannot be unaware that the world does not work at all how they thought it did. I know all about that, and it’s not fun. It is however necessary in order to give us the slightest breath of hope that we will prevent horrible people from getting their way with us completely.
Best wishes
Mike
A subscription to Suavek s Fraud Prevention Hotline is highly encouraged - free or paid. He has no paywall.
The biggest lie?
No it is not 6 million, it is nuclear weapons. Nuclear weapons do not exist other than conventional explosives laced with neclear power waste. When you realise the truth of that statement your world view will be turned upside down.
It is very easy to explain: There is no explosion, no expanding gases. Expanding gases is what propelled the canonball and 'fires' the bullet. It really is that simple.
If you propel (using conventional explosive) one lump of metal at another and this does produce a chain reaction releasing enormous amounts of energy, i.e. heat, what does this do? It may vapourise the bomb casing but little else, it cannot vapourise air, it did not turn the ground to glass or even destroy the trees at hiroshima which grew back. It did not vapourise the building under ground zero or the masonary built bank nearby. Hiroshima was fire bombed which destroyed wood and paper built houses exactly the same as it did to Tokyo. All subsequent tests were fake too.
Thanks Mike.
They are an unscrupulous bunch of criminals.