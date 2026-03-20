Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

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APT's avatar
APT
Mar 21

The biggest lie?

No it is not 6 million, it is nuclear weapons. Nuclear weapons do not exist other than conventional explosives laced with neclear power waste. When you realise the truth of that statement your world view will be turned upside down.

It is very easy to explain: There is no explosion, no expanding gases. Expanding gases is what propelled the canonball and 'fires' the bullet. It really is that simple.

If you propel (using conventional explosive) one lump of metal at another and this does produce a chain reaction releasing enormous amounts of energy, i.e. heat, what does this do? It may vapourise the bomb casing but little else, it cannot vapourise air, it did not turn the ground to glass or even destroy the trees at hiroshima which grew back. It did not vapourise the building under ground zero or the masonary built bank nearby. Hiroshima was fire bombed which destroyed wood and paper built houses exactly the same as it did to Tokyo. All subsequent tests were fake too.

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Jean Murray's avatar
Jean Murray
Mar 20

Thanks Mike.

They are an unscrupulous bunch of criminals.

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