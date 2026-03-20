I’d quite forgotten about this, though I’m fully aware of the scam.

All my family now sticks everything with narrow exceptions into black bin liners.

Rene has done an excellent job here and I rate it as highly “Normie Friendly”.

Please share, even with a WTF emoji or preferred choice.

People push back less on things that are so well argued that you do realise you’ve been had, as were most of us.

I think that explaining this scam has many virtues.

1. It’s definitely true. We’re being lied to from every direction.

2. It’s simple to confirm all she says. There’s no wriggle room. It’s a scam.

3. It proves categorically that “senior government officials and media tell big lies for decades about important things, for selfish reasons”.

4. For some, the penny immediately drops and learning this, they exclaim “What else have these crooks been lying to me about?”

This principle having been established, even the most dense individual cannot be unaware that the world does not work at all how they thought it did. I know all about that, and it’s not fun. It is however necessary in order to give us the slightest breath of hope that we will prevent horrible people from getting their way with us completely.

Best wishes

Mike

A subscription to Suavek s Fraud Prevention Hotline is highly encouraged - free or paid. He has no paywall.