Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Greg Wallis's avatar
Greg Wallis
1d

The extent of the fraud is staggering. Yet, when you casually broach the subject, most people give you that strange defensive look that says Back Off! I think it's the fear of reality and the removal of the narrative comfort blanket. We're in a distinct minority, which is rather sad. Still, I'd rather be here, than THERE.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Factscinator's avatar
Factscinator
1d

The bird-brained virus crowd are in a flap as their flock‘s retarded position plummets in the pecking order of accepted wisdom.

Mike's eagle eye provides us with a birds eye view of their pseudoscience. Proof of a virus is still as scarce as hen‘s teeth. Its time for that crowd to eat crow!!

Reply
Share
3 replies
42 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr Mike Yeadon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture