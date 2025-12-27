This may be the read of the season. Please give it your attention and note how solid the case is against senior political and NGO leadership, some of whom are named.

I urge you to set aside the necessary time to read through this.

You will, I expect, find Sasha’s writing convincing, that we’re all facing a huge criminal conspiracy.

Another denied witness in the Dutch case, Catherine Austin Fitts presents a blistering concise summary of the danger and central role of Digital ID in the incoming tyranny.

Prepared for a rally organised by the wonderful Fiona Rose Diamond unfortunately unheard at the time due to technical difficulties.

My own presentation at the rally also fell victim to gremlins. Here it is.

Best Wishes

Mike

I want and require no money from speaking out. If you want to help me to do so then please consider a paid subscription either to

Suavek s Fraud Prevention Hotline where he shares all my Telegram posts

or to this Substack which helps my editor Tim.

No posts on either publication will ever be behind a paywall anyway.