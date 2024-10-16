One of Substack’s best information DJs
It is highly recommended that you subscribe to Suavek’s publication Fraud Prevention Hotline
Information is everything in the fight against the takeover. To understand, to share…
Information is everywhere and so hard to filter.
Without John Peel many amazing bands would have got nowhere because few would have heard of them.
Curators and DJs whom you trust to point to important stuff are worth their weight in gold and few come better thans publication:
He has a strong focus on the material from my (only genuine) Telegram Channel:
https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel
There are many posts daily here.
What Suavek does is weave my comments, posts, replies and quotes on various subjects with the voices of others : often in numbered series: to make interesting and revealing melanges.
If you are interested in my work, I would say subscribing to the Fraud Prevention Hotline is an essential move. Suavek is very aligned with my views and I have no trouble urging you to subscribe.
If you can afford to get a paid subscription that would be fantastic. He works flat out for free. You can see all his work for free by all means. Maybe a time arises when you decide to help him keep going.
There will be the odd curation of Suavek’s curations here on my Substack, but best thing is to get signed up to him
Best Mike
& Tim
Dear Dr. Mike,
If someone can separate the real evidence from the falsehoods of propaganda, and also allow themselves to think that their knowledge is based in part on generational indoctrination, then it is not difficult for them to consider your claims to be first-rate. Everything can be verified and confirmed. I know there are many people who think the same. Without the omnipresent censorship and the swarm of paid pseudo-commenters and gatekeepers, 99.9% of people would probably agree with you.
You promote my Substack so much that I don't have the words to properly thank you. So all I can say is: Thank you very much, Dr. Mike, and all the best !
My special thanks also go to Tim for his friendly commitment. All the best, Tim !
Mike, that site is worshipping you a bit too much. It has one MAJOR flaw. I don't see anything with regards to sharing the most important and credible information IN THE WORLD since 2020 on what the 'COVID pandemic' really was. The fraud prevention hotline appears to be missing THE best official evidence of that fraud? Well here it is. 34 mins of real raw truth that the mainstream media, 'alternative' media, 'medical freedom community' and many others avoid like a real plague.
https://biologyphenom.substack.com/p/newwhat-happened-in-scottish-care