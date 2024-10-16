Information is everything in the fight against the takeover. To understand, to share…

Information is everywhere and so hard to filter.

Without John Peel many amazing bands would have got nowhere because few would have heard of them.

Curators and DJs whom you trust to point to important stuff are worth their weight in gold and few come better than

s publication:

He has a strong focus on the material from my (only genuine) Telegram Channel:

https://t.me/DrMikeYeadonsolochannel

There are many posts daily here.

What Suavek does is weave my comments, posts, replies and quotes on various subjects with the voices of others : often in numbered series: to make interesting and revealing melanges.

If you are interested in my work, I would say subscribing to the Fraud Prevention Hotline is an essential move. Suavek is very aligned with my views and I have no trouble urging you to subscribe.

If you can afford to get a paid subscription that would be fantastic. He works flat out for free. You can see all his work for free by all means. Maybe a time arises when you decide to help him keep going.

There will be the odd curation of Suavek’s curations here on my Substack, but best thing is to get signed up to him

Best Mike

& Tim