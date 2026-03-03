My Substack Summer
What I read in Summer 2024
Highlights
☕ I read the most in the morning
💌 I subscribed to 8 new Substacks
🎧 I listened to 46 minutes of podcasts
📽️ I watched 402 minutes of video
❤️ I liked 236 posts
💬 I left 447 comments on posts
📜 I scrolled 14 meters in Notes
🕵️ I discovered 10 new posts via Notes
Top Substacks
Sage’s Newsletter by Sage Hana
"The hottest gossip about armadillos!"
Top post this summer: Good News! Del Bigtree and ICAN "will increase confidence in mandated vaccines."
Jonathan’s Substack by Jonathan Engler
My personal Substack
Top post this summer: We need to talk about John Campbell...
Fraud Prevention Hotline by Suavek
My personal Substack
Top post this summer: The hospital protocols of death - PART 3 : The only place people died was our hospitals. And that’s just because they died from the treatments. Foreword by Dr. Mike Yeadon.
Share your own Summer Recap
You can see your own summer recap in the Substack app. I’d love to see what you’ve been reading.
Released in error!
I’ll delete this post if I work out how to do it.
Did I mention how much I dislike these systems (useful though they undoubtedly are)? 🤬🤭
Cutting right back on substack but my last book on topic was "no more tears" and I'm digesting "two world wars and Hitler" but it's that appalling I cannot read much at a time. (It's 100% tied into the plandemic especially with the Rotheschilds name from Epstein)
Other books as well but ....