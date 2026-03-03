Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

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Dr Mike Yeadon
Mar 3

Released in error!

I’ll delete this post if I work out how to do it.

Did I mention how much I dislike these systems (useful though they undoubtedly are)? 🤬🤭

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damon mcclure
Mar 3

Cutting right back on substack but my last book on topic was "no more tears" and I'm digesting "two world wars and Hitler" but it's that appalling I cannot read much at a time. (It's 100% tied into the plandemic especially with the Rotheschilds name from Epstein)

Other books as well but ....

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