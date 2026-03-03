What I read in Summer 2024

Highlights

☕ I read the most in the morning 💌 I subscribed to 8 new Substacks 🎧 I listened to 46 minutes of podcasts 📽️ I watched 402 minutes of video ❤️ I liked 236 posts 💬 I left 447 comments on posts 📜 I scrolled 14 meters in Notes 🕵️ I discovered 10 new posts via Notes

Top Substacks

Sage’s Newsletter by Sage Hana

"The hottest gossip about armadillos!" Top post this summer: Good News! Del Bigtree and ICAN "will increase confidence in mandated vaccines."

Jonathan’s Substack by Jonathan Engler

My personal Substack Top post this summer: We need to talk about John Campbell...

Fraud Prevention Hotline by Suavek

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