If you can attend this peaceful demonstration of our resistance, you will be most welcome.

I’ve known Fiona Hine for over four years now. She’s always been very direct and there’s no “side” to her at all. She’s put a great deal of effort into a series of activities and, like me, she’s not mentioned by any the mainstream media (they don’t want to attract attention to certain people) and she’s also rarely sought after by the “alternative media”, either.

I do understand that, if you’re the kind of person who sees down the road a little further than most, you are often viewed as crazy, unreliable, not a team player etc.

She is spot on about new, dynamically updated digital ID. There’s no argument for it that hangs together even for a moment. You do not need it to identify yourself to legitimate authorities.

No, it’s the perpetrators who are desperate for you to have it. As soon as you ask why, the most obvious answer is “to control you”.

I’ve seen failed logic like “If you’ve done nothing wrong, you’ve nothing to fear”.

That assertion is based on the assumption that the authorities (most likely globocorps, not your government) are benign.

If you run the thought experiment that they hate you and want you dead, many things from the last almost six years click into place.

You will be forced to get jabbed with unregulated materials regularly.

I expect in due course, you will likewise be coerced into accepting a subcutaneous “chip”.

Hard decline, no matter what the threats & punishments are.

These will be as nothing compared with what awaits those who complacently sign up & use it.

This resource, set up by Fiona, is free to use. Please have a look & share it.

Best wishes and thanks

Mike

Fiona’s introduction to MassNonCompliance.com

Your one-stop campaign hub that tells the whole truth about Digital ID; I don’t just “scrape the bottom of the barrel” with Tony Blair... I go much deeper, with more still to come! On MassNonCompliance.com you’ll find: 📣Rebel Resources The A4 leaflet I designed is now available for download, along with infographics, stickers and more. Download. Print. Share. Inform! ✊🏼Resist Guide Find 100 ways to fight the surveillance state starting now - practical actions you can take today. 👥The Architects Page I explore Labour Together, the Tony Blair Institute, the United Nations, the World Economic Forum and others. Decoder glossaries are there to help you read their own documents critically, and I’ve provided plain-English translations of what they really mean. (Still: read the originals yourself.) 📚Fact Vault See how the UK government is ushering in a surveillance state. I’ve translated - and included another decoder glossary for - key statutes of surveillance, including the Data Use and Access Act 2025, the Trust Framework, the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill, and the elephant in the room: ONE LOGIN. 🎬Agenda → Movie Time Watch The Agenda, a film by Oracle Films and Mark Sharman and two originals by yours truly: “The Digital ID Journey” and “History Tells Us.” 🕰I’ve spent hundreds of hours researching and building this site from scratch. Everything is free - because the truth belongs to you. If you would like to donate (before Stripe forces digital verification) you can do so at buymeacoffee.com/FionaRoseDiamond where every donation is received with gratitude🙏🏻 📥Download. Read. Share. Inform. 💡I ask you to educate, empower and act, and to share this information hub with others. If you reuse any of the materials, please credit the site and avoid changing the templates (aside from your own details). I’ve put in countless sleepless hours to pull this together! A heartfelt thanks to the contributors Mr and Mrs Wilson, Double Decca, UK Freedom Project and a special thanks to the one-and-only Clare Wills Harrison for the hours of discussion, expertise and legal brainpower! 🔥I truly believe we will win through mass non-compliance. I’m strangely optimistic despite the darkness we face because I believe in the power of the people. I can’t wait for the protest I have also organsied on the 18th in London, I hope to see many of you there! Thank you to my extraordinary on-the-day volunteers. Your unpaid commitment to the cause lifts a burden from my shoulders and makes our work possible!

Fiona is the person I met the earliest, seen the most of and think might have suffered in a medal winning position (you definitely don’t want to win this one).

She’s about to turn forty, utterly broke, She’s not broken.

Please help with her fund raiser. Note that she’s all but unemployable and the state is intentionally cruel about benefits, while fire hosing our taxes into anything that’s not helpful.

I am grateful to anyone who helps Fiona.

buymeacoffee.com/FionaRoseDiamond

Thank you & best wishes

Mike ♥️