Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
2d

You're awesome Mike. One major other factor in continuing to believe in contagion is that we are not looking for what is causing disease so we stay ignorant and go on being sick for longer than we need to.

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Sue Kilp's avatar
Sue Kilp
2d

The Santa Theory, early introduction to lies...For many, perceived as a white lie. It was with a heavy heart I shared the truth with my then 8-9 year old. A very emotional response; tears and within seconds it was stated "that means there is no tooth fairy, no three kings, no Easter bunny, et al. I now dialogue with parents about the responsibility to own the narrative. How did a child connect the dots so quickly in absence of cognitive dissonance.

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