Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
May 27

I am sure the article is a good one, but, because of a difference in views on something - I forget what now, Suavek blocked Me from commenting for 1,000 years. Less than gracious, I think.

Anyway, I agree that two things make Us sick - too little of something (deficiency) and too much of something (toxicity). Not counting injury.

So "ebola," to a high probability, is some toxin the moneyed psychopaths in control on Our planet (by virtue of money) cover up with "viruses!!!"

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nymusicdaily's avatar
nymusicdaily
May 27

thanks for this one Mike

i remember the ebola propaganda posters in the nyc subway, 2014-ish. even those said that you couldn't catch it from sitting next to someone on the train.

(because arsenic isn't contagious)

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