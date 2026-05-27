I do not constantly recommend Suavek s publication lightly.

Subscribing to my Substack publication and not subscribing to The Fraud Prevention Hotline Substack does not really make sense.

You can read far more of my writings, through his prolific and well constructed assemblies, than my own on Substack.

This is because I write mainly on Telegram.

Suavek not only weaves multiple sources into each piece, he frequently structures the pieces themselves in long series; standalone but connected.

I’ll address these recent Ebola articles in reverse order since this is how I met them.

I regard this article by Suavek as remarkable, and possibly one of his most powerful and important pieces, because of its potential to unlock the minds of others.

It still takes an unusual characteristic, the courage to read something which, at the outset, has the potential to yield answers which will have profound implications.

Lots of people, it seems to me, have a highly developed “tripwire detection system”. Most people react to proximity of information that’s going to make maintaining the illusion in your mind that the world is a broadly honest place extremely difficult, by immediately turning away from it.

They don’t want to learn from you, because of the implications, if what you’re telling them is right.

We know that “Ebola” is not caused by a “virus”. Knowing that, I’d be very interested to learn in comments how the information Suavek provides lands with you.

This is a sibling piece to Suavek’s counterblast against the fakery of the “Ebola virus” and points unwaveringly to deliberate fraud, protection of the gobbets of money from gold mining in unregulated environments and the cynical, malevolent use of industrial poisoning in order to strike fear into the hearts of ordinary people everywhere.

Avoid arsenic poisoning and you will be fine from “Ebola”.

Avoid letting anyone stab you with a hollow metal needle in order to inject you with intentionally harmful materials and you’ve dodged both bullets.

Arm yourself with the basics here, that arsenic poisoning, commonplace in rural African gold mines, can cause severe symptoms and death then deliberately misattributed to a virus.

Suavek surpasses himself with these two articles. My sincere thanks to him for his important work.

A decision made not to leave the future entirely to others, but to very actively join the battle is how we win this.

Any of you can do it. Every time any of you decides to do this, in whatever way you can, you immediately create yet another source of truth, and of questioning what we’re being told.

Best wishes

Mike

How about right now?

Subscribing to Suavek, sharing his posts, is one simple way to join the battle and help me

Nothing is behind a paywall. Of course paid subscriptions would help him but I would be most grateful if you would subscribe any which way you can to Suavek’s publication.

His articles are very strongly centred on extending my voice but also draw on a wide net. I am used to communicating often on Telegram. Via Suavek these writings make their way to Substack.

I look forward to seeing his numbers rise dramatically. Well deserved that would be.