Don't put your number on me

Unplanned, improvised and a lot of fun. I think it’s the second time Mike’s held a guitar in 30 years.

We twanged and sang for a while and it was so enjoyable I added bass, drums and keys.

A few hit singles emerged along the way, so get clipping and let’s make them go vi…

…nooo I can’t say it - not even in jest.

Many thanks to all those who have supported me in supporting Mike. Paid subscriptions allow me to spend less time firefighting. Nothing will ever be behind a paywall. The subscriptions just give me more time.

When the pandemic didn’t hit, my life changed completely. Much went: my home (I’ve lived in a vehicle for 4 years now), my partner of 10 years (it was her home), £3000 a month income, family members, pupils, organist job of 20 years, 25 years weekly work with children with special needs (I wouldn’t wear a mask),

and a booking at triple A list level in the International Chamber Musician Series at the South Bank along side The Barenboims…

(I queered my pitch with my musical partner because I wouldn’t stop talking about the masking of the audience, talking to them and masked organisers.)

…

My experience was similar to many of us I am sure. I lost so much - found so much more.

Including a reluctant hero of our time who became my good friend.

I would like to do more to get Mike’s voice to the world. He’s been censored by both camps 1 and 2 for a reason. If people hear him they are likely to trust him.

So please consider a paid subscription if you can, monthly or yearly. One advantage is you don’t have to prove your age. The payment automatically does that.

An alternative equally helpful way to support Mike is to choose a paid subscription to Suavek s publication The Fraud Prevention Hotline.

Suavek’s site is an invaluable resource documenting all Mike’s words on Telegram - collating them with other sources.

Fraud Prevention Hotline

Hope you enjoy

Tim

If you are aware viruses are fictional please join Mike and I in pledging to the Virus Confirmation Fund - a no risk, free way of highlighting the nonsense of virology.