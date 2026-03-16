Unusually, I don’t recommend you watch this.

I think it’s sincere and thoughtful, I share it because something that’s probably obvious to many others has only just crystallised forcefully in my mind.

Remember former KGB officer, Yuri Bezmanov, who defected in the 1980s iirc? He gave a rather famous TV interview in which he explained how the Soviet covert services planned to destroy their adversaries. In brief, he described a four part plan which causes a society to collapse from within. A vital element in this plan was to produce a state of complete demoralisation in the populace.

I’ve been aware for several years of a long run plan to destroy The West, a plan which has been in operation since long before I was born (1960) which, however, went throttle up, hard, around that date.

The difference between observing that it feels like everything has gone to hell and that which has not is getting its shoes on, and understanding that this is all by design is of course devastating.

That realisation, too, is intentional, because it contributes to the goal of demoralisation.

Why have I posted this, then?

It is to make the point that demoralisation is an objective all of its own. It’s not merely a consequence of numerous other things.

Realising this adds another string to our bows, those of us who are not willing to be merely passive onlookers to the destruction of everything we held to be important.

That revolutionary act is not to become demoralised.

Much easier said than done, but much more likely to be accomplished if you understand the usefulness to the Useless Eliters of the loss of your morale.

A demoralised people are much less likely to fight, in any of the meanings of that word.

It is prompting me to consider the ways in which, through a conscious effort, I will refuse to become demoralised.

The release of the so-called Epstein files is intended to have exactly the same effect.

Similarly, allowing more people to realise what has been done to us over the last few years to precisely no official response is another big one.

The coarsening of the organs and works of the state is yet another.

I’ll be interested to look at your thoughts in response to this realisation (which might be so obvious that you’re wondering why I only just twigged this today 😬).

Best wishes

Mike

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