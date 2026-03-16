Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

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Lorraine Shelley's avatar
Lorraine Shelley
4h

The best way to fight back & resist the agenda to demoralise, exhaust and frighten us at every turn is to take a healthy dose of what my doctor called vitamin J or vitamin Joy. I refuse to let them take that from me.

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Factscinator
3h

“In the depth of winter, I finally learned that within me there lay an invincible summer.”

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