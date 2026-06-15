The article title comes from the canard that “You cannot make a baby in one month with nine women”, a turn of phrase useful in explaining the limits of attempting to speed something up by applying more resources.

The nonsense paper below was referred to in a BBC news article in which it was claimed that “AI had been used to design a gene-based vaccine which it was hoped would be effective against all strains of coronaviruses and lead to other pan-vaccinations against things like influenza viruses or bird flu viruses”.

https://www.journalofinfection.com/article/S0163-4453(26)00084-8/fulltext

Just so much nonsense in every part of the claims made for it.

That’s not the reason I’m sharing it, however.

The reason for it is to give you access to a case study, illustrating how long clinical experimentation takes.

You may previously had heard me assert that, without the slightest possibility of rebuttal, it’s simply not possible for the pharmaceutical companies and drug regulatory agencies to have done what they claimed had been done in substantially less than one year, in 2020.

The clinical trial reported here was a first-in-human, “Phase I” study. They tested a range of injected doses from 0.2 - 1.2 mg. This design is sometimes called “A single dose, dose-escalation study”.

The elapsed time for this unavoidable clinical study alone, without which you cannot even begin to choose dose levels for efficacy and further safety & tolerance endpoints, was TWO YEARS.

Again, this is but one of a series of unavoidable clinical trials, each of which absolutely REQUIRES the results of the preceding clinical trial in order to inform the next clinical study.

You cannot start study B until you have the results of study A in hand. Likewise, you cannot start study C until you have the results of study B in hand. I recognise that you’d operate as fast as possible, but what you cannot do is pretend that laying the clinical trials critical path takes significantly less than one year, given that there were other, also unavoidable activities, eg toxicology studies, development of manufacturing methods and actual manufacturing of hundreds of millions to a few billion doses.

It ought to be obvious that in 2020, nobody could possibly have done what they said they’d done in the time available.

Thinking about it, you actually need no additional information than this to unequivocally that we were being lied to.

Best wishes

Mike

Please subscribe to Suavek - an assiduous broadcaster of my Telegram writings - and weaver of connections with other voices.