Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Mike Yeadon

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Bruce's avatar
Paul Bruce
7dEdited

The BBC and other toxic propaganda channels ignoring the deaths and serious harms from the "Covid" jabs as if they did not happen – as we knew they would. Only an organisation representing pure evil would do this. Vomit-inducing demonic entities at play with their favourite target – babies and young children!!!

Reply
Share
Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
7d

Haha good one Dr. Yeadon … your so right. 🤗more Asshoolery.

Reply
Share
218 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr Mike Yeadon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture